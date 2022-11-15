BGL Announces the Sale of Gerber Metal Supply Company to All Metals Industries

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Gerber Metal Supply Company (Gerber), a regional niche distributor of metal products, to All Metals Industries Inc. (AMI), a portfolio company of Salt Creek Capital. BGL's Metals & Metals Processing investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Gerber in the transaction.

Founded in 1963 and based in New Jersey, Gerber is a regional distributor of carbon sheet steel products, strips, blanks, and edge processed material. The company began in a 100-year-old building with a $2,000 investment, processing customers' material utilizing a second hand-shear, and evolved into a flat rolled service center with increased processing equipment and a fleet of company- owned delivery trucks.

Headquartered in Belmont, New Hampshire, AMI is a leading finisher and distributor of carbon, aluminum, stainless, and coated sheet/coil products to customers throughout the Northeastern region of the United States. AMI provides metal products including cold rolled steel, galvanized steel, hot rolled P&O steel, stainless steels, and aluminum.

BGL's Metals & Metals Processing team leveraged its deep experience advising metals service centers to identify the ideal partner for Gerber. With the company's co-founders looking to transition to retirement, it was important to find a partner who would not only continue the legacy of the business they had built for nearly 60 years, but also take it to the next level.

BGL's Metals & Metals Processing team, led by Vince Pappalardo, has deep sector knowledge and extensive transaction experience within major subsectors of the broader metals industry, representing both ferrous and nonferrous metals businesses. Coverage includes service centers, mills and foundries, manufacturing, and recycling.

