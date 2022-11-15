edX Teams Up with Emeritus to Fuel International Expansion

Collaboration will provide millions of edX learners across India, Latin America, and Asia Pacific greater access to online courses from top-tier institutions worldwide at edX.org

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- edX , a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU), today announced a new collaboration with Emeritus, a leading provider of high-quality online courses. edX will offer portions of Emeritus' catalog of programs to millions of edX learners in specific regions outside the U.S. and Europe, beginning with India. The collaboration will give edX's growing international community of learners more access to relevant and affordable online programs from top-tier institutions around the world. Additionally, edX and Emeritus plan to expand this collaboration with Emeritus acting as a local partner in select international markets supporting the delivery of geographically priced online programs beginning next year.

"Our collaboration with Emeritus will further expand the comprehensive portfolio of world-class educational content available at edX.org and help us serve the millions of learners across India, Latin America, and Asia Pacific who trust edX to connect them with the best in education. We believe this will grow our international business and provide more opportunities for edX learners to advance their careers and transform their lives," said 2U Co-Founder and CEO Christopher "Chip" Paucek.

India is edX's second largest market in terms of registered learners, after the U.S. Beginning in 2023, the collaboration with Emeritus will provide edX's India-based learners expanded access to educational opportunities from best-in-class institutions in India that complement edX's existing catalog of 4,000+ offerings, from free courses to full degrees. Initial Emeritus certificate courses available for edX's India-based community are expected to include programs in Data Science, Coding, Digital Marketing, AI/ML, Analytics and Business from IITs, IIMs and leading private institutions in India.

There is currently a substantial unmet need for accessible, high-quality higher education in India, with millions of students unable to access relevant learning opportunities. Today, only 8 million students in India are admitted into college each year–far short of the Indian government's aggressive goal of admitting 25 million students each year by 2030, according to NAFSA . Simultaneously, India is likely to face a shortage of 1.4 - 1.9 million technology professionals by 2026, according to Deloitte . Greater access to online education and flexible credentials and certificates is critical to expanding capacity to meet the growing demand from learners, employers, and policymakers.

"At Emeritus, we're committed to making high quality education accessible and affordable," said Emeritus co-founder and CEO Ashwin Damera. "We're excited to help students discover Emeritus' courses through the edX platform to continue to expand the impact of education on learners in India, APAC and around the world."

Emeritus is recognized for its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation, and hands-on instruction from senior faculty members, industry professionals, and coaches. Together with their world-class university partners, Emeritus creates cohort-based programs that feature asynchronous lectures, assignments, live events, and community networking. The company shares edX's mission of expanding access to high-quality higher education to everyone, everywhere.

About edX

edX is the education movement for restless learners and a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU). Together with the majority of the world's top-ranked universities and industry-leading companies, we bring our community of over 46 million learners world-class education to support them at every stage of their lives and careers, from free courses to full degrees. And we're not stopping there — we're relentlessly pursuing our vision of a world where every learner can access education to unlock their potential, without the barriers of cost or location. Learn more at edX.org .

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments around the world. It does this by collaborating with more than 60 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' online courses, bootcamps, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation, and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated individuals across 80+ countries. Emeritus was recently awarded the "Online Education Solution of the Year" by 2022 EdTech Breakthrough Awards. Founded in 2015, Emeritus, part of Eruditus Group, has offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. Learn more at emeritus.org .

Media Contact:

media@2u.com

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results predicted. These risks and uncertainties are more fully detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports that 2U has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, 2U operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for 2U management to predict all risks, nor can 2U assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements 2U may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

edX and Emeritus (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 2U, Inc.