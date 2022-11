FDA Roundup: November 15, 2022

Today, the FDA released an outline of a prevention strategy under development to preventillnesses associated with consumption of powdered infant formula. This prevention strategy is being developed following a large-scale recall of powdered infant formula earlier this year. Powdered infant formula was recalled because FDA investigators found insanitary conditions in a manufacturing facility, which possibly contributed toinfections in four infants. The outline released today is intended to guide discussions during further development of the FDA's strategy to preventillnesses associated with consumption of powdered infant formulaIn the coming weeks, teams from across the FDA will be meeting with stakeholders to further discuss, hear their ideas, and finalize the prevention strategy. Following this engagement, we intend to release an updated summary of the powdered infant formula strategy on FDA.gov.