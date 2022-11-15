Freedom Healthcare Staffing Named Denver's Second Fastest-Growing Large Business

Denver Business Journal Ranks Freedom Second on their Annual List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Area Due to Commanding Revenue Growth

DENVER, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Healthcare Staffing (Freedom), a rapid response healthcare staffing agency that provides experienced nurses, allied professionals and clinical practitioners to healthcare facilities across the nation, secured the esteemed spot as the second fastest-growing, large business on Denver Business Journal's list of private companies in the Denver metro region.

Freedom Healthcare Staffing's impressive 164 percent growth from 2019 to 2021 placed the company in the second ranking on the Denver Business Journal's coveted Fast 50 List. The list determines the fastest-growing private companies in the Denver metro area based on their three-year average revenue growth. Freedom was included on the list in the large business category with companies reporting between $31 million to $89.9 million annually.

"Receiving this accolade from our hometown of Denver is especially significant," said Susan Whitman, executive vice president and COO of Freedom Healthcare Staffing. "While the industry is under tremendous pressure with burnout at an all time high, our team has thrived doing what we do best — working together through stressful times to help hospital communities in need."

The Denver Business Journal's Fast 50 List is just the latest achievement for Freedom Healthcare Staffing this year. Recently, Freedom was named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2022 List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms. Last month Freedom also made its fifth appearance on the Inc. 5000 Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

Headquartered in Denver, Freedom Healthcare Staffing (Freedom) supports more than 60,000 high-quality, experienced nurses, allied professionals and clinical practitioners to healthcare facilities and government agencies across the nation. Founded in 2005 by a leadership team with first-hand, healthcare facility expertise, Freedom's 98% job fulfillment record confirms the company's commitment to meeting staffing demands for short- and long-term assignments. Freedom's focus on premium patient care gives facilities confidence when adapting to quickly changing healthcare environments. For more information about Freedom Healthcare Staffing, visit www.freedomhcs.com .

