IRONMATT ACKNOWLEDGED FOR FUNDING GROUNDBREAKING RESEARCH ON A TREATMENT FOR A FATAL PEDIATRIC TUMOR

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of IronMatt, The Matthew Larson Foundation for Pediatric Brain Tumors, is pleased to have been acknowledged in a recent issue of Cancer Discovery for their support of influential immunotherapy research in the lab and in a clinical trial. The trial of interest is the first-in-human phase 1 trial using B7-H3 (CD276)-specific chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells in children with recurrent/refractory central nervous system (CNS) tumors and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG)—a fatal tumor of the brainstem. This is the first report of repeatedly dosed intracranial B7-H3 CAR T cells administered in patients with DIPG. The mission of IronMatt is to help children and families affected by pediatric brain tumors, such as DIPG, through awareness, research, and financial support.

IronMatt was a key supporter of immunotherapy research conducted by Nicholas Vitanza, MD, Associate Professor at the University of Washington, Pediatric Neuro-Oncologist at Seattle Children's Research Institute, and Director of the Seattle Children's Vitanza Lab. The goal of the Vitanza Lab is to find new treatments that are both safe and curative for high-grade, aggressive pediatric brain and spinal cord tumors. So far, Dr. Vitanza and his team have administered more than 300 doses of intracranial CAR T cells to children with CNS tumors who were enrolled in 3 open BrainChild phase 1 trials.

In their most recent research article, "Intraventricular B7-H3 CAR T cells for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma: preliminary first-in-human bioactivity and safety," Dr. Vitanza and his colleagues assess the feasibility of repeated intracranial B7-H3CAR dosing and conclude that intracranial delivery may induce local immune activation. Considering B7-H3 is expressed on the surface of most aggressive pediatric CNS tumors, this work could benefit many patients in dire need.

"On behalf of my lab and Seattle Children's, we are so grateful for the funding provided by IronMatt and are honored to partner in the advancement of CAR T cell immunotherapy for children with brain and spinal cord tumors," stated Dr. Vitanza. "While this is preliminary, we think it's critical to publish our early success in making B7-H3-specific CAR T cells and showing the early safety of delivering them to children. Other scientific studies in the paper show how the CAR T cells are working and give us insight how the next generation can work even better. Ultimately, this is a step in our long-term goal to improve, and one day save, the lives of our patients."

"The Matthew Larson Foundation is thrilled to hear of Dr. Vitanza's progress with his research on high-grade, aggressive pediatric brain and CNS tumors," stated Kelly Larson, President of The Matthew Larson Foundation for Pediatric Brain Tumors. "We are happy to support his research and look forward to hearing more about this study and the impact it will make on children with DIPG, a deadly pediatric brain tumor."

ABOUT IRONMATT, THE MATTHEW LARSON FOUNDATION FOR PEDIATRIC BRAIN TUMORS:

Since 2007, The Matthew Larson Foundation for Pediatric Brain Tumors has financially supported families affected by pediatric brain tumors and funded research with the hope of finding a cure. The organization has a rating of 4 stars on Charity Navigator. For more information, please visit ironmatt.org.

