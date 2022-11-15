Oma Fertility Expands Executive Team with Key New Hires, Strengthening Company's Position as Leader in Fertility Care

Oma has filled the central roles of Chief Financial Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, Vice President of Human Resources and Vice President of Clinical Operations

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oma Fertility , a full-service fertility clinic that combines AI and robotics in the lab and human-centered care in the clinic, today announced four new strategic appointments to the company's executive team that will support company growth through various functions. The latest additions to Oma's team include:

Brian Bettendorf as Chief Financial Officer

Seth Goldberg as Chief Marketing Officer

Lacey Mitchell as Vice President, Human Resources

Danielle Schulman , Vice President, Clinical Operations

"It's been an exciting year for Oma Fertility, both in terms of brand development and company growth," said Gurjeet Singh, co-founder and CEO of Oma Fertility. "Our mission at Oma is to improve the outcomes for more families facing fertility issues, and it's critical that we have the right people on our team to help us strategically scale company growth and continue to democratize access to IVF. Building out our executive team with these strong and talented professionals is a big step forward in achieving our goal and I'm confident these individuals will bring Oma to new heights, establishing us as a leader in the fertility care space."



Bettendorf joins the Oma Fertility team from WorkitHealth, where he previously served as Chief Financial Officer. A Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with over 20 years of experience, Bettendorf drives strategic growth initiatives and profit optimization by leading finance strategy, budget, forecasting, reporting and accounting activities for Oma.

Goldberg joins the Oma Fertility team from SmileDirectClub, where he previously served as Vice President of Brand Strategy. With over two decades of experience in brand strategy and positioning development, Goldberg leads brand and marketing strategy to launch the Oma Fertility brand, open clinics and drive growth. His core functions include branding, communications, growth and lifecycle marketing, advertising, content and social media across consumer and professional audiences.

Mitchell joins the Oma Fertility team from New Directives Behavioral Health, where she previously served as Associate Vice President of People and Culture. With over a decade of experience in the HR space, she is working to build the People function from the ground up, scale the broader organization across Oma's different employee populations, and partner with the leadership team to build the people strategy for the organization, ensuring close alignment between culture and talent enhancements with Oma's business strategy. Mitchell is responsible for all facets of human resources, including compensation, benefits, human resources information systems, talent acquisition, talent development, organizational design and employee relations.

Schulman joins the Oma Fertility team from Hoag Orthopedic Institute, where she previously served as Executive Director of ASC Operations. Bringing over 15 years of healthcare management experience, Schulman works in close collaboration with Oma and physician leadership to develop the strategic direction and operational blueprint of Oma Fertility. She is driving the design, development and implementation of policies and procedures that govern the delivery of patient care services, and is responsible for all facets of operations, including opening new clinics around the country, staffing, implementing safety standards, leading enterprise level goals and directives, and enforcing all local, state and national compliance regulations.

As a category disrupter, Oma Fertility offers an empathetic solution to empower growing families by providing science forward, affordable fertility treatment that sets a new standard in IVF success rates. Recently, Oma was named one of the top 34 most promising women's health startups of 2022 by INSIDER. The new executive team hires will only continue this momentum and position Oma for long-term success.



Oma Fertility is continuing to add to their growing team, please view all open roles here . For more information, visit www.omafertility.com .

ABOUT OMA FERTILITY

Oma Fertility, a division of Oma Robotics, was founded in 2020 by a team of engineers, AI experts, and fertility specialists who believe that combining AI and robotics in the lab and human-centered care in the clinic will make parenthood possible for more people. The company's first innovation is Oma Sperm InSight™, which uses AI to help pinpoint the most promising sperm cell for use in IVF. Oma Fertility opened its first fertility clinic in Santa Barbara, California, in 2021 and has plans to expand nationally through 2023. The company was founded in 2020 by Gurjeet Singh, PhD previous founder of Ayasdi, Dr. Sahil Gupta previous founder of Aveya Fertility, and Kiran Joshi, PhD previous founder of Koko. www.omafertility.com

