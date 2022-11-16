Nava Health MD, LLC Publicly Files Registration Statement Relating to its Proposed Public Offering

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland-based integrative health company Nava Health MD, LLC ("Nava") announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock.

Nava filed the registration statement with a goal to raise up to $14 million at an offering price of between $5.00 and $7.00 per share. Nava has applied to have its common stock listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol NAVA.

Westpark Capital, Inc. is serving as the underwriter for the proposed offering, which will be made only by means of a prospectus.

Once available, a copy of the prospectus may be obtained from:

Craig Kaufman

Head of Investment Banking

1800 Century Park East, Suite 220

Los Angeles, CA 90067

(310) 843-9300

Email: ckaufman@wpcapital.com; syndicate@wpcapital.com

About Nava: Nava is a vertically integrated, tech-enabled healthcare practice combining integrative, functional, preventive, and regenerative medicine. Our innovative medical practice uses a data-driven, personalized approach to optimize health and increase longevity. We provide each client with an individualized wellness roadmap tailored to their specific symptoms, medical needs, and personal goals, which we refer to as their "Custom Vitality Plan" or "CVP". The client's CVP is developed as part of our proprietary diagnostic process, the "Nava Method", which utilizes propriety software owned and developed by Nava. We believe Nava's proprietary diagnostic process enables our practitioners to leverage various synergistic products and services for our clients.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or term of the offering.

Press Contacts

Suzanne Coblentz

Chief Marketing Officer at Nava Health

Scoblentz@navacenter.com

