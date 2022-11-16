Neiman Marcus hosts Martha Stewart for the Unveiling of One-of-a-Kind Palladian Tree by Baccarat at Neiman Marcus Downtown Dallas

The luxury retailer strengthens its partnership with Baccarat for a holiday launch event and exclusive in-store immersive experience.

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus, in partnership with Baccarat, announces the launch of a new, one-of-a-kind Palladian Tree by Baccarat and exclusive installation at Neiman Marcus Downtown. The special collaboration is a result of the long-standing relationship between the luxury retailer and globally recognized French luxury brand. Crafted exclusively for the Neiman Marcus flagship store, the Palladian Tree by Baccarat unveiling was celebrated with an intimate cocktail hosted by lifestyle mogul, Martha Stewart. The Palladian Tree by Baccarat is exclusively available for purchase at Neiman Marcus Downtown.

"The holidays are all about creating moments of joy and togetherness that will be cherished for a lifetime. I am thrilled to host the unveiling of the Palladian Tree by Baccarat at Neiman Marcus Downtown Dallas to ring in the holiday season," said Martha Stewart. "This spectacular holiday tree and historic store remind me why I always love a visit to Neiman Marcus."

Founded in 1764, Baccarat is a luxury brand internationally renowned for extraordinary products symbolizing the excellence of the French Art de vivre. For 258 years, each Baccarat creation has been crafted to bring light, joy, and energy, bearing the seal of unique savoir-faire passed down from generation to generation. Baccarat and Neiman Marcus – two pioneering purveyors of luxury – began their partnership in 1993; since then, it has expanded to encompass exclusive offerings, events, and a wider array of Baccarat than ever.

The ultra-reflective Palladian Tree by Baccarat, also known as 'The Tree of Light, Joy, and Energy,' showcases Baccarat's spherical Le Roi Soleil Chandeliers, embodies the energy and celebration of this special time of year. An unexpected take on tradition, the sculpture transforms the idea of the Christmas tree into a work of art – something sculptural and evocative, yet with longevity beyond the holidays.

"At Baccarat, we do things differently, and we only partner with the best," said Jim Shreve, President and CEO of Baccarat North America. "The Palladian Tree by Baccarat, and the entire holiday activation at Neiman Marcus Downtown, is a perfect example of that. We are thrilled to be able to provide shoppers with an immersive, luxurious shopping experience for the 2022 holiday season - befitting of both the Baccarat and Neiman Marcus brands."

To celebrate the launch, Neiman Marcus and Baccarat hosted top customers and notables for an intimate cocktail at the Neiman Marcus Downtown flagship. Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed signature Neiman Marcus cocktails served in Baccarat glassware and live holiday music from DJ Steffi. To continue the festivities, Santa made an appearance, taking photos with guests in front of the Palladian Tree by Baccarat. Throughout the holiday season, Neiman Marcus Downtown will offer Baccarat gift shops featuring free engraving services, Baccarat Bars serving custom cocktails in Baccarat stemware, and dedicated holiday window installations.

"Baccarat continues to delight our customers with their unique and luxurious designs. We are honored to partner with this distinguished French brand on the unveiling of their brilliant Palladian Tree at our flagship store," says Lana Todorovich, President & Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus. "Martha Stewart is the ultimate tastemaker who truly inspires people to Live their Luxury in the everyday."

The Palladian Tree by Baccarat, and exclusive Baccarat experience will be displayed at Neiman Marcus Downtown Dallas from November 15th through December 24th. Santa will be available for photo moments in front of the tree from November 25th through December 24th. Neiman Marcus customers can discover exclusive access, world-class service, and one-of-a-kind experiences both online and in person. As a fashion authority and established industry leader, Neiman Marcus welcomes customers to visit its stores and explore private shopping appointments with expert style advisors.

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS

Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based luxury retailer, providing customers access to exclusive and emerging brands, anticipatory service, and unique experiences since 1907. Each day, Neiman Marcus connects with customers worldwide while delighting them with exceptional experiences across a 37-store presence in the U.S., the largest U.S. e-commerce luxury platform, and industry-leading remote selling and personalization technology. From delectable dining and indulgent beauty services to bespoke experiences and exclusive products, there's something for everyone. To keep up with the latest news and events at Neiman Marcus, visit neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovation and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the largest multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we're delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in data and technology. Through the expertise of our 10,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three channels of in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Our NMG|Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. Our flagship brands include Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. For more information, visit neimanmarcusgroup.com.

ABOUT BACCARAT

Founded in 1764, Baccarat is a luxury brand internationally renowned for extraordinary products symbolizing the excellence of the French Art de vivre. Its Manufacture has been located in Lorraine, France, since the company's inception and constitutes an essential economic pillar of the region. For 257 years, each Baccarat creation has been manufactured by highly-skilled craftsmen and bears the seal of unique savoir-faire passed down from generation to generation. As a true source of inspiration for the greatest international designers, Baccarat continues to innovate and develop prestigious collections that are loved around the world.

Baccarat also works with the biggest luxury brands to create tailor-made flacons and other exclusive products. From tableware to lighting and from decorative objects to fine jewelry, Baccarat is synonymous with glamour and perfection. Explore the world of Baccarat at www.baccarat.com

ABOUT MARTHA STEWART

Martha Stewart is the founder of the first multi-channel lifestyle company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, an entrepreneur, bestselling author of 99 (to date) lifestyle books and Emmy Award-winning television show host. Reaching more than 100 million devoted fans on a monthly basis through multi-media platforms and products for the home, sold through Martha.com and an extensive retail network, Martha is the "go-to" authority on the encompassing topic of Living and Celebrating your best life. She and her talented staff provide trusted, timely, and useful information on all aspects of everyday living: cooking, entertaining, gardening, home renovating, collecting, organizing, crafting, healthy living, holidays, weddings and pet care, across many media formats.

