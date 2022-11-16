RaeSedo Inc. awarded $3.4M STTR Grant to Develop New Asthma Therapies

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RaeSedo Inc., a spin-out of the University of Arizona developing novel therapies for asthma, is pleased to announce the award of a Phase 2 Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grant awarding $3.4 million over two years to continue developing potential therapeutics. Founded and led by researchers from the University of Arizona, RaeSedo Inc. moves into this next phase having met all milestones from Phase 1, including the development of small peptides derived from a protein in the lungs (Surfactant Protein-A, or SP-A) that has key anti-inflammatory properties important for healthy functioning. From this foundation, researchers seek to use Phase 2a to evaluate the compound in animal models, and if successful, RaeSedo Inc. will be positioned to bring forward into human clinical trials a new class of asthma therapeutics.

"Current treatments for asthma are effective, but not foolproof, and complications from asthma continue to cause significant health problems for patients," according to Dr. Monica Kraft, Chief Medical Officer. "The costs to treat those suffering with severe asthma account for $21 billion per year in US annual health care expenditures alone."

"Existing asthma treatments still don't eliminate all exacerbations," Dr. Julie Ledford, Chief Scientific Officer, explains. "There is critical need to develop new therapies treating asthma and other inflammatory lung diseases, and that's exactly our goal."

About RaeSedo, Inc:

RaeSedo Inc. was founded by a team of women physician-scientists to research and develop new and improved therapies to combat lung diseases, including asthma. In the course of their work, researchers discovered molecules that mimic a special protein, Surfactant Protein-A (SP-A), found in the fluid lining of lungs that protects against inhaled pathogens. As many asthma patients have reduced levels of SP-A, RaeSedo Inc. believes that focus on SP-A derived peptidomimetics can be used to develop new, innovative therapies to reduce the inflammatory environment of the asthma lung and improve patient outcomes. To learn more about RaeSedo Inc., visit: https://raesedoinc.com/.

