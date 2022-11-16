SCHA Launches "H is for Hiring" Campaign to Build Healthcare Workforce

COLUMBIA, S.C., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The SC Hospital Association (SCHA), member hospitals, and a network of partners are launching "H is for Hiring," a statewide, multi-year campaign to meet South Carolina's need for a stable, high-quality hospital and healthcare workforce.

"Meeting the state's demand for healthcare workers, this year and every year, is our number one priority," said Thornton Kirby, SCHA president and CEO. "The demand has never been greater, and that means there are outstanding opportunities for people who want a great job and a chance to make a difference in their communities."

H is for Hiring will focus on:

creating awareness of and interest in healthcare careers;

building the pipeline of future healthcare workers through new educational and student financial aid programs;

expanding capacity of educational and credentialing systems,

and sharing innovations in workforce recruitment, preparation, and retention.

The program rolls out on Nov. 20, 2022, with a statewide media campaign to create widespread awareness that great jobs are available now at SC hospitals. The media campaign will feature outdoor advertising, social media, and a dedicated website (H-isForHiring.com) with more resources for current and future job seekers.

The initial phase of the media campaign will be outdoor billboards to take advantage of heavy holiday travel periods, supplemented by video boards at college football games, social media and a dedicated website (H-isForHiring.com). The ad design uses the familiar "H" symbol for hospitals used on roadway signs.

In 2023, SCHA and partners plan to incorporate new educational, student aid, and workplace initiatives and extend the media campaign into schools, digital platforms and special events.

About SCHA

SCHA is committed to making South Carolina one of the nation's healthiest states by helping our hospitals and health systems provide the best care possible. We advocate for sounds healthcare policies and legislation, facilitate collaboration to tackle problems that none of us could solve alone, find and share innovations and best practices, and provide data, education, and business solutions to help our members better serve their patients and communities. Together, we are leading South Carolina to a better state of health. Learn more about SCHA at www.scha.org.

