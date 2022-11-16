When Shopping for New TVs or Furniture This Holiday Season, Don't Forget the Gift of Safety; Anti Tip-Over Kits Save Lives

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether Black Friday or Cyber Monday, consumers are looking for ways to save money on big ticket items like furniture and TVs this holiday season. But the BEST deal includes the gift of safety: anchoring heavy items to the wall to prevent tip-over incidents can save a life.

"With the holiday shopping season upon us, it is critical to anchor your new TV or furniture to the wall to help prevent tip-over incidents," said CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric, "Even if a TV or piece of furniture comes without an anti-tip-over kit, you can order them online or purchase them at your local hardware store for $20 or less."

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)'s most recent report on furniture, TV, and appliance tip-over injuries and fatalities, since 2000, there have been 581 tip-over fatalities involving furniture, TVs, or appliances; 472 of these incidents have involved children.

Future holidays may be safer for American families. In October, CPSC approved a new mandatory furniture safety standard for dressers, chests, and other clothing storage units, ensuring they meet new minimum stability requirements designed to prevent furniture from tipping over onto children. Until more stable furniture is available, consumers should anchor their furniture with anti-tip-over kits and follow these additional safety tips:

Place TVs on a sturdy, low base, and push the TV back as far as possible, particularly if anchoring is not possible.

Avoid displaying or storing items, such as toys and remotes, in places where kids might be tempted to climb up to reach for them.

If purchasing a new TV, consider recycling older ones not currently in use.

For those who may be moving, renting, or redecorating, CPSC also recommends tips for repairing a wall after removing a furniture anchor. This is a crucial resource for the one-third of Americans who rent their homes.

For more information about how to anchor TVs and furniture, or about CPSC's Anchor It! public awareness campaign, please visit www.anchorit.gov. Consumers also can view the campaign's safety video, "Even When You're Watching." Find out more about how to keep the holiday season safer for everyone by visiting the CPSC Holiday Safety Education Center.

