Ahoy! Wins Best Emerging InsurTech at InsurTech Hartford Innovation Challenge 2022

The prestigious award recognizes Ahoy!'s commitment to delivering innovative products to recreational boaters

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahoy! ®, the digital insurance MGA for recreational boating, was named today "Best Emerging InsurTech" by InsurTech Hartford as part of the Innovation Challenge Awards . The Innovation Challenge recognizes the best revolutionary ideas and innovations from the insurance industry every year.

"Ahoy! Insurance is building a tech-first product, designed by boaters for boaters, for a legacy market where others are not," said Stacey Brown, Founder of InsurTech Hartford. "That is a true example of insurance innovation. It is great to see them win the Best Emerging InsurTech category."

Ahoy!'s mission is to be a true partner for boaters, not just a provider of financial protection. As a high-touch insurance provider, Ahoy! is committed to offering continuous benefits including risk-reduction technology and contextual data to prevent mishaps and improve the boating experience. Ahoy! accompanies its customers throughout the boat-owning lifecycle, not just when they buy an insurance policy - which, using technology, is already much more enjoyable than purchasing from a legacy insurer.

"We're honored to be recognized by InsurTech Hartford as the leading InsurTech startup," said Amit Nisenbaum, CEO and Co-Founder of Ahoy!. "Recreational boating insurance is broken, or at least outdated. As boaters ourselves we made it our mission to guarantee peace of mind for boaters as we understand that a boat is more than an asset, it's a lifestyle.

Ahoy!'s customers receive an onboard smart boat kit, which works alongside a proprietary mobile app to offer advanced telemetry features that proactively reduce risk and prevent damage or injury. The company's proactive digital software is available through its mobile app, includes a safe navigation feature, automatic trip detection and stolen boat retrieval assistance. And this is just the beginning, as the company plans to augment the technology-focused offering with rich content and a set of services, all focused around improving safety and the on-water experience.

Ahoy!'s insurance policies are currently available directly and through agents and partners, to boat owners in 15 states including Minnesota, Utah, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Nevada, Michigan, Arizona, Ohio, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, New York, and California with plans to expand across the US in the coming months. Ahoy! insures a wide range of recreational boats, and works in partnership with Spinnaker Insurance Company, a national property and casualty insurer rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company, and with backing from specialist reinsurers Greenlight Re and Topsail Re.

About Ahoy!

Ahoy! is a tech-driven insurance company transforming the recreational boating insurance industry from being a financial hedge into becoming a proactive asset that protects and extends the joy of boating. Built by boaters for boaters, Ahoy! combines its proactive, risk-reducing technology, with its founders' deep knowledge of boating and insurance to create innovative insurance policies for the 21st century. Using on-board Internet of Things (IoT) technology, as well as AI and Big Data, Ahoy! offers a proprietary risk reduction solution to proactively prevent boating mishaps, therefore increasing the time boaters can enjoy their vessel. In times of need, Ahoy! ensures swift, modern, and non-intrusive assistance and claims processing support so that boaters can be back on the water in no time. Co-founded in 2021 by a team of naval veterans, insurance experts, and experienced high-tech executives, Amit Nisenbaum, Kaenan Hertz, Shachar Segev, and Arie Ambramovici. Ahoy!, which is licensed to sell property-casualty insurance products, has offices in New York and Israel. For more information, visit: https://www.ahoy.insure/

