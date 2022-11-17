Greif Named One of the Top 100 Best ESG Companies by Investor's Business Daily

The list recognizes companies with leading environmental, social and governance ratings, and strong financial performance

DELAWARE, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today the company has been named one of the 100 Best ESG Companies by Investor's Business Daily (IBD), a leading financial news and research organization. The fourth annual list recognizes publicly traded companies with superior environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings, in addition to strong fundamental and technical stock performance. Greif ranked #49 on the list overall and #1 among companies in the Containers/Packaging industry.

"We are honored that Greif has been recognized by IBD as an ESG leader," said Aysu Katun, VP of Sustainability at Greif. "Our global team is committed to creating positive and lasting social, environmental and economic impacts across the world in order to deliver sustainable value for our customers, the environment, and all Greif stakeholders."

In addition to this recognition, Greif has also been awarded a best-in-industry MSCI ESG rating, named to Newsweek's List of Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2022 and received a Gold Rating from EcoVadis, reinforcing the company's continuous commitment to sustainability.

To determine the 2022 100 Best ESG Companies list, IBD evaluated close to 1,700 companies based on their Dow Jones Newswire environmental, social and governance (ESG) sustainability scores and selected the top 15%. IBD further qualified the list by selecting the 100 companies with the highest IBD Composite Rating – all with scores of 81 or better. Those 100 companies were then ranked by Dow Jones' ESG Ratings. View the complete list of IBD's 100 Best ESG Companies and ranking methodology.

About Greif, Inc.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 35 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

Contact:

Matt Leahy

740-549-6158

matthew.leahy@greif.com

