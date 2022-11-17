Omdia: LTPO-AMOLED to dominate growth in sluggish smartphone display market

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omdia's latest Smartphone display market tracker indicates that LTPO-AMOLED for smartphones will grow by 94% year-on-year (YoY) by the end of 2022 and will maintain growth levels of 25% YoY in 2023 in sluggish smartphone display market.

In 2022, Smartphone display demand is decreasing to 1,425 million that fall by 18% YoY due to the reaction to the excessive procurement of display in 2021 in anticipation of a post-COVID-19 market recovery, and the cooling of consumption in global inflation.

In the smartphone display market, Low-Temperature-Polycrystalline-Oxide AMOLED with Flexible substrate (LTPO-AMOLED (Flexible) is expected significantly increase to 148 million, grow 94% YoY in 2022 while total (Rigid & Flexible substrate) Low-Temperature-Polycrystalline-Silicon (LTPS) AMOLED to decline to 440 million (down 19% YoY) and total TFT LCD to decline 836 million (down 26% YoY).

According to Hiroshi Hayase, Research Manager in Omdia's Display research practice, "Strong demand for the iPhone14 Pro-series, which uses low-power consumption LTPO-AMOLED and offers added value of longer battery life and Always-On-Display, contribute to the significant growth of LTPO-AMOLED shipments."

The growth in shipments of LTPO-AMOLED, which is highly difficult for mass-production technology, has slightly widened the gap between technical-leading Korean makers and chasing Chinese makers. In terms of overall smartphone display revenue in 2021 and 2022, Samsung ranked first, BOE second, and LG Display third. The revenue share of total Korean makers is expected to increase from 58% in 2021 to 64% in 2022, while the share of total Chinese makers is expected to widen from 33% in 2021 to 29% in 2022.

The smartphone display market is expected to increase slightly to 1,462 million (grow 3% YoY) in 2023. Total TFT LCD shipment levels at 816 million (down 2% YoY) and total LTPS-AMOLED is expected to increase to 460 million (grow 4% YoY), while only LTPO-AMOLED is expected to enjoy shipment growth of 186 million and 25% growth YoY.

"Because of the tough economic situation, consumers are choosing high-value products carefully. The value of low-power consumption by LTPO-AMOLED brings to smartphones will continue to drive demand in the smartphone display market across 2023" concludes Hiroshi Hayase.

