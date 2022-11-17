P&C SOLUTION NAMED AS CES 2023 INNOVATION AWARDS HONOREE

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 11, 2022, P&C SOLUTION, an Extended Reality (XR) development company, headed by CEO Chi won Choi, announced that it has been named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for METALENSE in the Virtual & Augmented Reality category. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 2100 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2023, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV. The CES is a global event regarded as one of the top three IT exhibitions in the world. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® hosts this event, presenting CES Innovation Awards to companies producing world-class, innovative products and technology. The CES Innovation Awards honors consumer technology companies that have excelled in the engineering, design and originality of their products and are expected to lead the global market. With this award, P&C SOLUTION is recognized for its innovation technology not only in Korea, but also in the global market.

P&C SOLUTION has been selected as an Honoree at the CES 2023 Innovation Awards in recognition of the technology and marketability of products such as METALENSE and METAWIN. METALENSE and METAWIN are AR glass and XR smart factory-integrated solutions, respectively, specialized for industrial use. They facilitate remote work collaboration based on AR/XR to increase work efficiency and accuracy and to reduce potential risks in all industries, including manufacturing, construction, logistics and military defense.

In particular, METALENSE, as the current winner of the CES 2023 Innovation Awards, boasts improved optical performance. Its usability is enhanced by the capabilities of its self-developed AR Engine, which distinguishes it from its predecessors. In addition to its current industrial application, insiders attest to the possibility of expanding its range of use to the medical sector.

According to P&C SOLUTION, the company has achieved this feat in just one year, having entered the international market in 2020. By winning the CES 2023 Innovation Awards, the company further accelerates its growth and solidifies its position in the overseas market. In addition, the company anticipates that this award will boost corporate value and attract investment.

P&C SOLUTION also confirmed that the 2023 CES Innovation Awards Honoree selection will be extremely beneficial to the pilot projects that are under development with global partners, and that they have already been inundated with invitations to visit and meet with other companies during the CES 2023 event, which will take place next year.

The CES 2023 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. More will be revealed in January. and will showcase P&C SOLUTION'S winning product in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2023.

