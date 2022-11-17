Perspire Sauna Studio to Launch in Dallas/Fort Worth in Q1 of 2023

Leading Infrared Sauna Franchise Sets the Stage for Substantial Development in the Lone Star State

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio , America's leading national infrared and red light therapy (RLT) sauna franchise, has its sight set on expansive development within the Lone Star State come the New Year, which will include the brand's official entrance into the Dallas/Fort Worth market in mid-February. This new studio location stems from the recent signing of Will and Betsy Frederick, two area natives hoping to introduce the franchise concept and its unique wellness experience to what is one of the country's fastest-growing economic locales.

The Fredericks are no strangers to the health and wellness space, having spent years as franchisees involved in senior care. An experience they credit as having been a rewarding opportunity that allowed them to positively impact the lives of countless men and women from all walks of life. However, it was also an experience that left them yearning to be able to proactively provide for the wellness needs of the community.

"The true value of Perspire is in its ability to put the power over one's own physical and mental wellbeing directly in their hands," Will Frederick said. "It's a stand-alone business concept that Betsy and I couldn't be more confident in becoming a part of, and that will no doubt lead the charge in reshaping the regions personal wellness landscape in the years ahead."

Despite the variety of economic hurdles that have touched down in every major market throughout the United States these past 12 months, recent projections showcase the steadfast viability of the wellness industry, anticipating its expansion to exceed $1.6 trillion between now and 2027. A figure that the Perspire Sauna Studio team, as well as the Fredericks, believe will play largely into the brand's success in new territories and fuel the establishment of additional franchise locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in the not-too-distant future.

"The Fredericks recent signing is representative of the serious efforts being put forth to allow for Perspire's entrance into new, major markets not only in Texas but all across the Southwest," said Lee Braun, Founder and CEO of Perspire Sauna Studio. "Of course, that requires partnering with individuals who are equally as passionate about the brand and the opportunities it affords their communities as we are. To that end, Will and Betsy are welcomed additions to the franchise family that I trust will help us to quickly plant and grow our roots in the Dallas market."

Perspire Sauna Studio is currently seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in new career opportunities or those looking to diversify their current portfolios. Combined with the 50 franchises awarded year-to-date, Perspire has awarded 107 franchise agreements with 30 studios currently open.

To learn more about Perspire Sauna Studio and franchising opportunities, please visit https://www.perspiresaunastudio.com/franchise .

About Perspire Sauna Studio:

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven, and wellness-seeking company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice, allowing their body and mind to feel refreshed after each session. Founded and led by CEO Lee Braun, Perspire's goal is to expand to major markets throughout the U.S. to further instill its vision of making infrared wellness accessible to all. The company has awarded more than 100 franchise agreements for future locations nationwide.

Founded in 2010 and based in Southern California, Perspire Sauna Studio currently offers franchise opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit www.perspiresaunastudio.com , and follow the brand on social media @perspiresaunastudio. For franchising information, please contact Cory Lyons, cory@perspiresaunastudio.com.

