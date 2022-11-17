Spartech Announces Gary Orenstein as Vice President, Sales and Marketing

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, is pleased to announce Gary Orenstein as the new Vice President, Sales and Marketing for Spartech.

Gary's leadership will be integral in marketing our line of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions.

"Gary's leadership will be integral in marketing our deep line of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions" said Spartech CEO John Inks. "He will play a major role in helping us improve all areas of our sales and marketing efforts."

Previously, Orenstein served as the Spartech Director of Sales. Prior to this, he was Business Director at PolyOne, and Business Director and Sales Manager at Spartech.

He holds a Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering from Clemson University and a Masters, Business Administration from East Tennessee State University.

About Spartech

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with a unique innovation center and 17 manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, Spartech is a leading plastics manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and specialty packaging products. Meeting exact standards for everything from food packaging to aerospace and automotive applications, Spartech continues to make a world of difference with sustainable, diverse, reliable, and innovative products including UltraTuf®, Royalite®, Korad®, PreservaPak®, and Polycast®. https://spartech.com

