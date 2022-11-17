U.S. News & World Report Announces the Best Vehicle Brand and Best CPO Program Awards

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today unveiled its Best Vehicle Brand awards and Best Certified Pre-Owned Program award for 2023. The Best Vehicle Brand awards, evaluating 38 brands, recognize industry-wide excellence for cars, SUVs, trucks and luxury vehicles. By highlighting the best brand in the four major segments of the automotive marketplace, the awards help consumers narrow their search for a new car. Drawing on data from the U.S. News Best Used Cars rankings and each auto brand's CPO program parameters, the Best Certified Pre-Owned Program award highlights the CPO program that offers buyers the most benefits.

"Finding the brand that best fits your needs can be an important step in identifying the right vehicle," says Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "We recognize these automakers with the Best Vehicle Brand awards because they produce the cars, trucks, SUVs or luxury vehicles that best match with consumer interests."

The 2023 Best Vehicle Brand Winners

Honda : Best Car Brand

Honda wins the Best Car Brand award on the strength of the Accord, Accord Hybrid, Civic and Insight. All four models stand out above much of the competition in our rankings, with controlled driving dynamics and competitive reliability ratings. These vehicles also impress when it comes to their interior accommodations, delivering the right balance of interior quality, roominess and user-friendly tech features. This is Honda's second consecutive win in this category.

Hyundai : Best SUV Brand

With a lineup that includes conventional gas-powered SUVs, as well as fuel-efficient hybrid and EV models, Hyundai wins the Best SUV Brand award for the third year in a row. There's a Hyundai SUV available for every buyer, with models that range from the subcompact Venue and compact Tucson, to the midsize Santa Fe and the large and luxurious Hyundai Palisade. Hyundai SUVs win points for offering the latest in driver-assistance and infotainment technology at an affordable price.

Ram : Best Truck Brand

For the fourth consecutive year, Ram wins the Best Truck Brand award on the strength of the Ram 1500, which is one of the few trucks on the market to make a case for itself as both a work vehicle and a daily driver. The Ram 1500's interior features a high-tech infotainment system with intuitive controls and a huge touch screen. Meanwhile, the interior quality and materials found on uplevel Ram trims keep pace with what many luxury SUVs offer. The Ram 1500 features a coil-spring rear suspension that makes it comfortable enough for commuting but capable enough for serious towing and hauling.

Porsche : Best Luxury Brand

This is the eighth consecutive Best Luxury Brand win for Porsche. Though the brand is known for sports cars, Porsche offers a lineup of vehicles that effortlessly marry performance with upscale panache. Though almost any Porsche is at home on a racetrack, all models feature driver-focused interiors built with high-end materials and plenty of comfort.

To determine the award winners, U.S. News Best Cars averaged the overall score of all the given brand's products in each award class. The brand with the highest overall average score was named the winner in the category. The overall scores come directly from the U.S. News Best Cars rankings, which are based on a combination of safety scores, reliability data and the consensus opinion of the automotive press.

The 2023 Best Certified Pre-Owned Program Winner

For the sixth consecutive year, Lexus is the Best Certified Pre-Owned Program award winner, based on its lengthy warranty coverage, its numerous program perks and the dependability record of its pre-owned vehicles.

"Among certified pre-owned cars, Lexus remains an appealing choice because of its well-deserved reputation for reliability," says Sharifi. "Lexus backs that assurance of dependability with an excellent CPO warranty, which includes a list of program benefits such as a free loaner car and free maintenance visits."

The Lexus CPO warranty includes coverage for up to two years, with no mileage limit and no deductible. Lexus CPO buyers can also take advantage of free roadside assistance and a free loaner car, as well as four complimentary factory maintenance service visits in their first two years or 20,000 miles of ownership.

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands , Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families . U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car buying journey, offering advice for researching cars , finding cars for sale near you and getting the best rate on car insurance . U.S. News Best Cars had more than 62 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.

