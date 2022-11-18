BIMINI HEALTH TECH INVITED TO PRESENT AT PIPER SANDLER 34TH ANNUAL VIRTUAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bimini Health Tech, a global leader in targeted bio-therapies, today announced its participation in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York City, November 29-December 1, 2022. Brad Conlan, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, is scheduled to speak in person to conference attendees at 1:00 PM ET on December 1st.

Piper Sandler Logo (PRNewswire)

ABOUT BIMINI HEALTH TECH

Bimini Health Tech houses a diversified range of medical devices and regenerative therapies, with a portfolio that includes Puregraft, Healeon, Dermapose and Kerastem. The company develops and commercializes innovative products that are elegant in their simplicity, yet impactful and proven in their aesthetic, reconstructive and therapeutic benefit. Founded in 2013, Bimini has been providing targeted bio-therapeutic solutions in aesthetic and regenerative medicine.

Learn more at www.biminihealthtech.com

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler is a leading investment bank, enabling growth and success for their clients through deep sector expertise, candid advice and a differentiated, highly productive culture. They transcend transactions to define possibilities – enabling clients to achieve their short-term goals while realizing their long-term vision. Founded in 1895, the firm is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN with offices across the United States and in London, Aberdeen and Hong Kong. Piper Sandler hosts several invitation-only client conferences and events each year focusing on agriculture, clean technology & renewables, consumer, energy, financial services, healthcare, industrial and technology.

Learn more at www.pipersandler.com

Bimini Health Tech (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bimini Health Tech