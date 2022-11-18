Cathay Pacific Launches 2022 Black Friday Sale Across Three Cabin Classes

Cathay's biggest sale of 2022 features 30+ destinations throughout Asia & beyond

Economy, Premium Economy and Business Class all on sale

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay Pacific Airways (USA) has launched its annual Black Friday Sale. With three cabin classes on sale--Economy, Premium Economy and Business Class--and over 30 popular destinations featured, there is something for everyone: from scaling Japan's highest peak, Mount Fuji, to diving deep in the sparkling waters of Cebu in the Philippines, Cathay's Black Friday fares will help travellers to set out on the journey of their dreams.

(PRNewswire)

Coming on the heels of the airline's recent announcement about its projected increase in 2023 passenger capacity and connectivity, this is the perfect time for travellers to take advantage of low fares and get back to Asia and beyond with Cathay Pacific, whether to visit friends and family or to experience that long-awaited vacation of a lifetime. This year, Cathay Pacific earned a coveted spot in both the Condé Nast Traveler 2022 Reader's Choice Awards and Travel+Leisure's 2022 "World's Best Awards" for best international airlines.

Now live at cathaypacific.com/blackfriday until 11:59pm PST on Monday, November 28th, 2022, Cathay Pacific's Black Friday Sale is valid for departures from January 1-May 23, 2023 and August 15; travel must be completed by October 28, 2023. Gateways out of the United States are Boston (BOS), New York (JFK), Los Angeles (LAX) and San Francisco (SFO).

Sample fares as follows (all fares round-trip including taxes and fuel surcharge):

San Francisco (SFO) – Hong Kong (HKG) round-trip fares start from $1,636 for Premium Economy and $804 for Economy Class

Los Angeles (LAX) – Manila (MNL) round-trip fares start from $1,546 for Premium Economy Class and $679 for Economy Class

New York (JFK) – Bangkok (BKK) round-trip fares start from $1,697 for Premium Economy Class and $741 for Economy Class

When guests aren't enjoying authentic Asian cuisine onboard or getting a good night's rest, Cathay Pacific's in-flight entertainment selection is second to none. An unparalleled selection of blockbuster releases and full-series box sets provide hours of engaging entertainment.

Business Class customers as well as selected Cathay members and oneworld partner programme members will experience Cathay's ultra-luxe Business class lounge spaces. Whether enjoying the Tea House and Noodle Bar in the Pier Business-Class Lounge in Hong Kong or simply refreshing post-flight in a luxurious rain shower, access to award-winning lounges will elevate travelers' airport experience to new heights.

In addition to the impeccable experience, eco-conscious travellers can also feel good about flying with Cathay Pacific. A true commitment to sustainability means Cathay Pacific carefully considers every facet of the journey, working to reduce waste and neutralize their carbon footprint by continually improving operations. A surplus of bread rolls was brewed into a sustainable craft beer, for example, just one way the premium airline is working toward a greener future.

As a founding airline of oneworld Alliance, oneworld members can earn miles in their preferred loyalty program with every Cathay Pacific flight.

About Cathay Pacific

Cathay Pacific is the home airline of Hong Kong, offering scheduled passenger and cargo services to destinations throughout Asia, North America, Australia, Europe and Africa. The company is a member of the Swire group and is a public company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Cathay Pacific has made substantial investments to develop Hong Kong as one of the world's leading global transportation hubs. Cathay Pacific is a founding member of the oneworld global alliance and earned a coveted spot in both the Condé Nast Traveler 2022 Reader's Choice Awards and Travel+Leisure 2022 "World's Best Awards" for best international airlines.

Media Enquiries

CathayPacific@brandmanagency.com

www.cathaypacific.com/us

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cathay Pacific Airways