InventHelp Inventors Develop Seat Belt Accessory to Reduce Pressure (FMB 143)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a seat belt accessory to help reduce pressure and discomfort while still providing safety," said one of two inventors, from Merced, Calif., "so we invented the POPS CLIP. Our design would introduce some slack for a much more comfortable ride."

The invention provides an effective way to relieve seat belt pressure on the body. In doing so, it prevents the safety strap from passing snug over the shoulder and chest. As a result, it helps to avoid rubbing and pinching and it increases comfort and safety. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for drivers, passengers, travelers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

