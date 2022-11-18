J.S. Held Expands EH&S, ESG & Sustainability Services with the Acquisition of Frostbyte Consulting

JERICHO, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J.S. Held, a specialized, global consulting firm, announced today that it has acquired Frostbyte Consulting (Frostbyte). Based in Calgary, Alberta, Frostbyte provides environmental, health, and safety (EH&S); sustainability; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) advisory and technology services globally.

J.S. Held is acquiring Frostbyte Consulting, a global leader in EH&S compliance and business information solutions.

Frostbyte advises clients on a wide range of issues found where business and the environment meet, and delivers solutions that span ESG and sustainability management, EH&S management, regulatory compliance, digital transformation, and end-to-end software implementation and process optimization support.

"J.S. Held is acquiring a global leader in EH&S compliance and business information solutions. The Frostbyte team brings cutting-edge ESG and EH&S advisory and technology expertise to the firm and bolsters our sustainability solutions," said Paul Banks, Executive Vice President and Environmental, Health & Safety Practice Lead for J.S. Held. He continued, "We are excited for what this addition brings to our clients as they negotiate an ever-changing ESG landscape and strive to meet their sustainability goals."

Founder & CEO Steven Andersen's passion for sustainability, particularly in addressing and reducing environmental impacts of heavy industry, led to the founding of Frostbyte 20 years ago. The firm has since grown into a diverse group of highly experienced EH&S, ESG, and sustainability experts; risk analysts; and technology integration specialists.

"From the beginning, Frostbyte has provided sustainable business solutions to help our clients navigate complex EH&S and risk management challenges that are continually evolving," said Andersen. "By joining forces with J.S. Held, we gain additional resources and experts from a variety of backgrounds and disciplines that complement the strengths of our team."

Frostbyte clients will now have access to J.S. Held's expanded suite of services in environmental, health, and safety; cyber security; global investigations; forensic accounting; economic damages and valuation; restructuring, turnaround, and receivership; forensic architecture and engineering; property and infrastructure damage consulting; accident reconstruction; construction advisory; surety; equipment consulting; and intellectual property strategy, valuation, and disputes.

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm providing technical, scientific, and financial expertise across all assets and value at risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high-stakes events demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Securities offered through Ocean Tomo Investment Group, LLC, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC. All rights reserved.

