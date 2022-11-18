KRYSTAL CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF FIRST PUERTO RICO RESTAURANT

CANOVANAS, Puerto Rico, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Krystal , the original home of the slider in the U.S. South, celebrated the grand opening of its flagship Puerto Rico restaurant at the Outlet 66 Mall (18400 State Road #3, Suite 205, Canovanas, Puerto Rico 00729). The Puerto Rico restaurant is 900 sq. ft. and boasts the latest design and service format for the brand and is the first one that is in a mall location.

"We are so excited to bring Krystal to Canovanas and to be the first Puerto Rico location for the company," said Eddie Medina, General Manager for the Canovanas Krystal. "We're incredibly honored to be part of this iconic brand and to serve up their highly craveable food to area residents and visitors. The restaurant is a fantastic addition to this community, and we look forward to celebrating this new location with our neighbors and friends."

The Canovanas Krystal is inside the food court of the Outlet 66 Mall and offers dine-in, takeout, and online ordering for pickup. The menu features all the craveable offerings that have made Krystal popular, including the Original Krystal, Cheese Krystal, Pups, Pick 5, combos, Sackfuls, handspun milkshakes, slushies, and more. The restaurant will also be serving the new Side Chik®, this juicer and thicker version is better than what used to be the main Chik®. For breakfast, the restaurant will serve oatmeal instead of the traditional grits.

The new restaurant will be open Monday – Thursday from 9 am – 8 pm, Friday & Saturday from 9 am – 9 pm and Sunday from 11 am – 7 pm.

The Canovanas Krystal is owned by franchise partner Caribbean Cattle, LLC. The company also owns Pizza @, Golden Corral, and Golden Chick locations. Caribbean Cattle plans on opening other Krystal locations.

