BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN GREER, S.C.

At 5050 Wade Hampton Blvd.

GREER, S.C., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 5050 Wade Hampton Blvd.

The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday; and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. To make an appointment, call 864-686-6070 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance and total joint replacement programs.

Clinic director Tinsley Patterson earned a bachelor's degree in kinesiology from Anderson University and a doctor of physical therapy degree from Mercer University.

Patterson is certified in dry needling and vestibular rehabilitation and is a credentialed clinical instructor.

Benchmark has area clinics in Greenville (three), Moore, Easley, Simpsonville and Hendersonville, among nearly 40 in South Carolina.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

