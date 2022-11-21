Jennifer Murray of Stonebridge Joins Modera Wealth Management

WESTWOOD, N.J., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modera Wealth Management, LLC, a fee-only comprehensive financial planning firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Jennifer Murray, founder of Stonebridge Financial Advisors, LLC to its advisory team.

Murray founded Stonebridge Financial Advisors in 2004, after the death of her spouse. Since then, she has drawn upon her own life experience to help provide clients with caring financial guidance and direction, with a particular dedication to helping other widowed or recently divorced women through these challenges. Prior to starting her own firm, Murray spent two decades in the financial services industry, serving high-net-worth individuals and families. She has been featured regularly in major media including: The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, InvestmentNews, and Star Ledger.

"I'm thrilled to join Modera. Stonebridge and Modera share the same values and dedication to fee-only advice. I have great confidence in the skilled team of professionals at Modera and am excited for what this means for me and for my clients, now and in the future." – Jennifer Murray, Principal and Wealth Manager at Modera, previously Founder of Stonebridge Financial Advisors.

"We're excited to have Jennifer join us. Her passion for excellent client service and depth of experience is inspiring. She is a true culture add to the firm." - Tom Orecchio, CEO, Principal and Wealth Manager of Modera.

About Modera

Modera provides fee-only, comprehensive wealth management for individuals, families, retirement plan sponsors and non-profit institutions. In addition to portfolio management, Modera provides clients with financial planning services, including retirement planning, design, and implementation, estate planning, income tax planning and risk analysis.

Modera has maintained a client-first philosophy since its inception in 1983 when its predecessor firm established itself as one of the country's first fee-only advisory firms. Since then, Modera has grown its geographical footprint while adding depth and breadth in its expertise. Modera has offices in Massachusetts, New Jersey (2), New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida and serves clients in cities and states throughout the country.

As of November 2022, Modera employs over 100 employees, of which 54 are CFP® certificants, 12 CFAs, 5 CPAs, 14 MBAs, 5 EAs, and 4 ChFCs. Modera has $6.95 billion regulatory assets under management as of 12/31/2021.

