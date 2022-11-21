Moose Toys' Plush Sales are Anything but Soft; Innovative Toymaker Boasts #1, 2, 3 and 4 Spots in Special Feature Plush Category

Global sales phenom Magic Mixies continues to disappear from shelves, Mama Surprise 'delivers' super sales for ever-popular Little Lives Pets brand

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moose Toys, a leading innovator in the toy industry, is dominating in the Special Feature Plush Category with its toys taking the top four spots — Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball, Little Live Pets Mama Surprise, last year's top mega hit Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron, and Dance and Play Bluey, respectively — according to NPD1. This distinction elevates Moose Toys to the #1 manufacturer for Special Feature Plush, growing 375% vs. YTD October 2021. Impressively, in October, Moose accounted for 46% of the Special Feature Plush class dollar share.2

Moose Toys heads into the 2022 holiday season with the top four spots in the Special Feature Plush Category, according to the NPD Group, Inc. Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball, Little Live Pets Mama Surprise, last year’s top mega hit Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron and Dance and Play Bluey topped the list. This distinction elevates Moose Toys to the #1 manufacturer for Special Feature Plush, growing 375% vs. YTD October 2021. (PRNewswire)

The eager anticipation of Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball as the follow up to last year's holiday sales sensation Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron, landed both toys in top spots. Little Live Pets Mama Surprise securing the #2 spot represents undeniable evidence of the brand's ongoing popularity. Since its August 2022 launch, consumers have been clamoring for the interactive, lifelike plush guinea pig that delivers a new guinea pig baby every day for three consecutive days.

"The enthusiasm for our disruptive approach to plush continues to grow. This is a great sign as we move into the traditional consumer holiday toy buying season," said Ronnie Frankowski, chief commercial officer, Moose Toys. "Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball has been an awe-mazing addition to the Magic Mixies brand. Like last year's Cauldron, Crystal Ball was named 'Creative Toy of the Year.' Its sales are a clear indicator the real magic it brings to play is resonating strongly with consumers. Mama Surprise has been a breakout hit with major online and traditional retailers placing re-orders to ensure the product is available throughout the gift giving season. With the enthusiasm for the product high, Mama Surprise is quickly becoming a 'buy it when you see it' top holiday toy."

According to NPD, Moose's Magic Mixies and Little Live Pets brands were among the top properties driving Plush to become the fastest growing Supercategory with +27% year over year growth for Q3 2021 to Q3 2022.3

Additionally, NPD data further aligns with what Moose has been experiencing with product sales and re-orders, reporting that over the last three months, Moose Toys had the top three fastest selling properties in Special Feature Plush. With Magic Mixies delivering the #1-dollar velocity per item carried property, followed by Little Live Pets at #2 and Bluey at #3.4

Mama Surprise, Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball and Cauldron as well as Dance and Play Bluey are available at all major retailers nationwide.

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make kids superhappy. For this revolutionary brand happiness lies at the heart of everything we do. With trailblazing toy design, development and manufacturing, no wonder our toys consistently scoop the most longed-for awards. Sprinkling some Moose magic across categories including action figures, collectibles, craft, dolls, games, plush, preschool, vehicles and youth electronics, we've earned our stripes as one of the most creative companies in the industry. As an energetic bunch, we're always on the move, developing groundbreaking content, entertainment and worldwide licensing deals to boot.

This family-run business is proudly built on unshakeable ethical foundations. Our passion for making kids superhappy stretches far beyond our WOW-worthy toys. The Moose Happy Kids Foundation creates moments of happiness and laughter for the children around the world who need it most. We've had a BIG impact on little people, making 3.5 million kids smile so far… and counting

Australia might be our Moose family home, but with a 600+-strong team dotted across the world, we're committed to sharing our signature superhappy revolution far and wide!

1 (Source: The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service / USA / October 2022 / USD)

2 (Source: The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service / USA /YTD October 2022/ USD)

3 (Source: The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service / USA / Q3 2022 (July-August 2022 vs. 2021)

4 (Source: The NPD Group/ Retail Tracking Service/ US Toys/ 3 Months Ending Oct. 2022 (Items and properties with equal to or greater than 10% weighted distribution)

Moose Toys (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Moose Toys