Titan America Completes Full Conversion to Low Carbon Cement Production

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan America LLC is proud to announce the full conversion of its cement plants to the production of Type IL portland-limestone cement, a low-carbon construction material. TITAN Cement Group has committed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees C and deliver net zero concrete by 2050.

Titan America is the first US based cement company to fully convert to Type IL cement and is positioning to boost its supply chain with the construction of two 70,000-ton storage domes, both earmarked to store and serve customers with lower carbon products. Each dome will significantly increase Titan's capacity to provide Type IL cement for expected infrastructure construction and growth in the communities we serve.

"I would like to thank all members of the Titan America team who are able and energized to provide the highest performing products to our customers, and do so with our 2030 goals for a sustainable future at top of mind," says Bill Zarkalis President & Chief Executive Officer of Titan America. "Our conversion to 100% Type IL production and our expanded investments to deliver lower carbon products and solutions to customers showcase the progress we have made and our commitment to accelerate our contribution to addressing climate change."

Titan America partnered with customers in New York City, New Jersey, Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida to champion the low carbon cement for use in their concrete.

"We are very pleased by the quick acceptance of our Type IL cement and the corresponding reduction of greenhouse gases," says Randy Dunlap, President of Titan Florida. "Our decarbonization strategy remains a top priority as we steer the heavy building materials industry towards greener construction."

In February 2022, Titan's Essex Cement, a key cement supplier in the State of New Jersey, announced it would be distributing Type IL exclusively. Comparatively, Titan's sweeping reduction of CO­ 2 emissions over the last year is equivalent to the offset achieved by planting 17,000 trees.

"At Titan, I'm proud that we continue to grow our portfolio of materials that mitigate climate change," says Kevin Baird, President of Titan America's Mid-Atlantic Business Unit.

About Titan America LLC

Titan America LLC (www.titanamerica.com) and its family of companies are leading heavy building materials producers in the Eastern United States. Titan America is headquartered in Norfolk, VA and its subsidiary companies produce cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, concrete block, and beneficiated fly ash. Titan America is a member of TITAN Cement Group, an international cement and building materials producer. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries. Throughout its 120-year history, it has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. For more information, visit www.titan-cement.com.

