BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 17 (GMT+8), hosted by the China Building Materials Federation (CBMF), the National Building Materials Industry Carbon Peak Promotion Conference, 2022 National Building Materials Industry Conference, and National Building Materials Industry Science and Technology Innovation Conference and CBMF Expert Committee Working Conference were held in Beijing. Meanwhile, the "2022 Global Building Materials Industry Listed Companies Comprehensive Strength Ranking" and "2021 CBMF—Chinese Ceramic Society (CCS) Building Materials Science and Technology Award", among others, were released.

Oriental Yuhong Makes It to the '2022 Global Building Materials Industry Listed Companies Comprehensive Strength Ranking' (PRNewswire)

Oriental Yuhong climbs to 34th place in the '2022 Global Building Materials Industry Listed Companies Comprehensive Strength Ranking', up 11 places from its 2021 ranking.

The "key technology on high-performance polymer-modified cementitious waterproof coating and its application", jointly completed by the Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd., Oriental Yuhong Civil Building Materials Co., Ltd., Qingdao Oriental Yuhong Building Materials Co., Ltd., and Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Engineering Co., Ltd., won the second prize of the 2021 CBMF—CCS Building Materials Science and Technology Progress Award; and the "T/CBMF 44-2019 Specialty Waterproof Coating with Non-curable Rubber Modified Asphalt", an association standard, jointly developed by the China Building Material Test & Certification Group Suzhou Co., Ltd., Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd., and China National Building Waterproof Association, won the third prize of the 2021 CBMF—CCS Building Materials Science and Technology Public Welfare Award.

Have an insight into new directions and rise to new challenges. Driven by the sustainable development of global construction material industry, Oriental Yuhong gives full play to its comprehensive strength and unique advantages, keeps pace with the times, taps into potential growth drivers through innovations in R&D, products, technologies and services, and strives to build itself into an "all-round champion" and "hidden champion" in all segments of construction materials. By doing so, Oriental Yuhong keeps building itself up to empower the high-quality development of the industry and society.

Since its inception, Oriental Yuhong has remained committed to "creating sustainable and safe environment for human society", actively explored new paths to sustainable development, vertically integrated new technologies, processes and materials, and horizontally developed intelligent manufacturing, low-carbon environmental protection and lean management. With waterproofing services at its core, it has constantly tapped into its own potential, extended its business to upstream and downstream sectors as well as relevant industrial chains, and built itself into a construction materials system service provider covering diversified business segments such as building waterproofing, non-woven fabric, civil construction materials, energy-saving insulation, architectural coatings, building repair, mortar and building powder, in a bid to provide millions of families with safe, professional, systematic, and quality services.

Going forward, Oriental Yuhong will make down-to-earth and unremitting efforts to continuously boost the deep integration of sci-tech innovation and high-quality development, and steadily enhance its soft and hard power such as sci-tech R&D, product quality, manufacturing, construction operations, and system services, while pooling new growth drivers for high-quality development, so as to vigorously drive its high-quality development to a new level.

