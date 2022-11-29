Perigon Wealth Management Acquires $330 Million Nauset Wealth Management in Connecticut

Firm Also Welcomes Veteran Advisor Tom Tolleson to New Atlanta Office as Perigon Continues to Expand in the Southeast

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perigon Wealth Management ("Perigon" or "the firm") — a rapidly growing independent wealth management firm with offices across the country and more than $4 billion in client assets — today announced it has acquired Nauset Wealth Management LLC ("Nauset") of Westport, Connecticut, and also recruited Tom Tolleson to join its new Atlanta office.

Nauset is a four-person Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) with $330 million in assets under management (AUM) and a focus on financial planning and portfolio management. It was founded by Michael Lombardo, CFP, who has more than 20 years of financial services experience as an investment manager, consultant and marketing manager. Mr. Lombardo and David Bauer, who also services clients as a financial advisor, will both join the firm as Partners and Wealth Advisors. Mr. Bauer, who has more than 30 years of industry experience, was a founding partner of Casey Quirk, the largest global consultant dedicated to serving investment companies.

"We are thrilled to continue adding expertise to our team and are confident that Michael, David and their team in addition to Tom will enhance our presence in the Northeast and Southeast," said Art Ambarik, Perigon's CEO. "These additions demonstrate the strength of our business, which is rooted in providing advisors flexible affiliation models, multiple custodial relationships and the ability to seamlessly plug into a digital client prospecting platform."

Mr. Lombardo added, "We are excited to join Perigon at such a dynamic time for the firm, Perigon was the right partner to help grow our practice while maintaining our client-centric culture."

Continued Growth in Atlanta

The firm also announced that financial advisor Tom Tolleson, previously a wealth advisor at Catalyst Wealth Management LLC in Atlanta, joins Perigon's new Atlanta office in the Midtown neighborhood, its first physical office in the city.

Mr. Tolleson joins Stephen Colavito, Chief Investment Officer; Courtney Holt, Chief Compliance Officer & Head of People, and Beth Bosworth, Head of Wealth Planning in the Atlanta office. Mr. Colavito and Ms. Bosworth are also among the five financial advisors in the Atlanta office.

Perigon, an advisor-led firm has added teams and offices across four major markets since December 2021 and was recently named one of RIA Channel's 2022 Top 50 Wealth Managers by Growth in Assets and included on the Forbes Top RIA list. In September, the firm announced a merger with PM Wealth Management and formed a strategic alliance with Prager Metis tax advisory firm.

Mr. Tolleson added, "When I was exploring my options in the region, I felt an immediate connection with the Perigon team here in Atlanta. Art, Stephen, Courtney and Beth's dedication to their advisors and partners provides me with the confidence to continue to support my clients in the years to come with best-in-class solutions and technology."

About Perigon Wealth Management

Founded, owned and led by lifelong financial advisors, Perigon Wealth Management, LLC is an independent RIA firm that provides clients with peace of mind by identifying and implementing clear and customized plans to achieve the financial objectives necessary to realize their life goals. Additionally, Perigon Wealth Management offers financial advisors who join its platform a robust and flexible program that accommodates the widest possible array of affiliation structures and business models. With over $4 billion in client assets, Perigon Wealth Management is passionate about accelerating the business growth of its financial advisors and simplifying their operations, without sacrificing their independence. For more information, please visit https://perigonwealth.com/.

