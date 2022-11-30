Choise.com Joins FinTech Alliance Community to Further Industry Growth

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The crypto firm Choise.com is excited to announce it is now a member of FinTech Alliance, a government-backed digital ecosystem for the UK FinTech community. With Choise.com's deep involvement in the fintech market, the company will share its expertise during events and help the industry flourish.

The company has been on the market for over five years and has a strong expert team of over 160 people. Working with over 750,000 registered users and 50+ business partners, the team has plenty of experience and expertise that it is happy to share with fellow members of the fintech market.

Choise.com allows investors to easily find a one-stop shop for everything related to the cryptocurrency industry. Its simple-to-use ecosystem allows users to easily earn on digital assets by integrating various features from centralised and decentralised finance markets into one platform.

One of the main developments of Choise.com is the Charism platform – a core component of the company's infrastructure that bridges the two fields. Developed in-house, the platform allows users to perform various tasks related to financial transactions and make informed decisions about gaining possible income on promising crypto products. This enables people to earn on crypto assets in a more straightforward and comprehensive manner.

Meanwhile, FinTech Alliance , in collaboration with the UK government, is working to bring the global financial industry together to explore, engage, and do business. The engagement platform was created in 2019 with the purpose of promoting the growth of FinTech companies and providing networking opportunities. It also brings together all the necessary resources and information to help businesses succeed.

"By joining this community Choise.com aims to increase its brand awareness, communicate with the market giants, network with possible investors, conduct webinars and participate in industry-relevant events. All these activities will allow Choise.com to share its innovations with the community and play an important role in boosting the development of FinTech both in the UK and worldwide.

FinTech Alliance is a prominent community and it is truly dedicated to fostering the growth of this sector. We are delighted to become a part of this inclusive community and are looking forward to sharing our team's expertise with the community and fellow fintech leaders," – states Austin Kimm, Director of Strategy & Investment at Choise.com.

