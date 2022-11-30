HiBid Auctions Exceed $26M in Sales Over Thanksgiving Week; Christmas Shopping Continues with Seasonal Lots Now Open for Bidding

OCALA, Fla., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 500,000 lots were sold through HiBid last week in 1,180 online-only and live webcast auctions, resulting in $26.1 million in gross auction proceeds. Throughout the week of November 21st through the 27th, HiBid averaged 1.63 million bids on the site per day.

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. (PRNewswire)

There's something for everyone on your Christmas list among the hundreds of auctions currently on HiBid. From small, elegant items like finely crafted jewelry to large appliances and contemporary furniture, the auctions detailed below include gifts sure to impress. Noteworthy auctions include one with Christmas decorations, planter baskets, figures, and antiques, as well as a series of rare comic auctions featuring different collections and auctions ending daily.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots in more than 300 categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

November 21st-27th, 2022, HiBid.com Highlights

GAP: $26.1 Million

Lots Sold: 507,266

Online-Only Auctions: 1,101

Webcast Auctions: 79

Average Bidders Per Day: 1.03 Million

Average Bids Per Day: 1.63 Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

12 Days Of Comics Christmas Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: Auctions Ending Daily, November 15th-December 1st

Seller: Nine Lives Auction

Dr. Anne Wilson-Schaef Estate Jewelry Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: September 7th-December 3rd

Seller: Barber Auctions

Furniture and Appliances Spy Run Pickup

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: November 17th-December 13th

Seller: Scheerer McCulloch Auctioneers

Moose Lake Village Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: November 8th-December 4th

Seller: Schrader Real Estate and Auction of Fort Wayne

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

