InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Roll of Gauze (MBQ-249)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved roll of gauze that would be easy to employ with one hand," said an inventor, from Yonkers, N.Y., "so I invented the E Z TEAR. My design enables you to dress wounds without assistance."

This patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a roll of gauze. In doing so, it allows gauze to be easily removed from the roll with one hand. As a result, it enables various types of wounds to be dressed without a struggle and it provides added convenience and protection. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the health care industry, the military, households, campers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MBQ-249, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

