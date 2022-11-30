Nemours Children's Health Names Enterprise Chief Operating Officer

Additional Clinical and Regional Roles Created to Support Growth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nemours Children's Health has promoted Mark Mumford, Chief Executive of Delaware Valley Operations, to Enterprise Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the multistate, multisite children's health system. Mumford is based in Wilmington, Del., and reports to Nemours Children's President and CEO R. Lawrence Moss, MD, FACS, FAAP. In addition, five new clinical and regional leadership roles were created to support Nemours Children's continued innovation and aspirational strategic plan.

Nemours Children's Health (PRNewsfoto/Nemours Children's Health System) (PRNewswire)

"Mark is the quintessential servant leader, and his consummate expertise in health care operations is critical to achieving our vision of creating the healthiest generations of children," said Nemours Children's President and CEO R. Lawrence Moss, MD. "As we evolve our children's health system for continued operational excellence, innovation, and the expansion of value-based care, Mark is the right leader at the right time to help Nemours Children's achieve our strategic goals."

"I joined Nemours two years ago because it was the only health care system in the country that had a bold plan and vision to not only help children recover from illness but to prevent them from getting sick in the first place," said Mumford. "I knew that this was where I wanted to be. All of us at Nemours are committed to going well beyond medicine to help even more children access the best care, outcomes, and comprehensive approach to their well-being."

Nemours Children's Health also announced two new enterprise clinical leadership roles and segmented its growing Florida operation into two regions. Each of Nemours three regions will have a local president with the following promotions effective today:

Mary M. Lee , MD, Enterprise Chief Physician Executive and Chief Scientific Officer

Jane Mericle , DNP, Enterprise Chief Nursing Executive and Patient Operations Officer

Michael Erhard , MD, President, Nemours Children's Health, North Florida

Martha McGill , MBA, President, Nemours Children's Health, Central Florida

A national search for the Delaware Valley regional president is underway, and Mark Mumford will serve in a dual role in the interim. In their new roles, Drs. Lee and Mericle, who are also based in Wilmington, will provide leadership for clinical operations across the four states where Nemours operates two hospitals and provides primary, specialty, and urgent care. Drs. Lee and Mericle report directly to Mumford with a dotted line to Nemours Children's President and CEO, R. Lawrence Moss, MD.

For more information, visit https://nemours.mediaroom.com/MarkMumfordNamedCOO.

About Nemours Children's Health

Nemours Children's Health is one of the nation's largest multistate pediatric health systems, which includes two free-standing children's hospitals and a network of more than 70 primary, specialty, and urgent care practices. Nemours Children's seeks to transform the health of children by adopting a holistic health model that utilizes innovative, safe, and high-quality care while also caring for the health of the whole child beyond medicine. Nemours Children's also powers the world's most-visited website for information on the health of children and teens, Nemours KidsHealth.org.

The Nemours Foundation, established through the legacy and philanthropy of Alfred I. duPont, provides pediatric clinical care, research, education, advocacy, and prevention programs to the children, families, and communities it serves. For more information, visit Nemours.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nemours Children's Health