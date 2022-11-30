New Research from TruGreen Shows that Americans Prioritize Improving Their Home

Conducted by OnePoll, a new survey highlights homeowners are spending more time at home now than two years ago – and using that time to make various improvements

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TruGreen , the largest provider of lawn services in the U.S., has announced the results of a new survey conducted in collaboration with OnePoll to understand how American homeowners value their time and investment towards home improvement and upgrade efforts.

TruGreen (PRNewsfoto/TruGreen) (PRNewswire)

"Home is a place to spend quality time with friends and family. Despite less than ideal economic conditions due to inflation and other external factors, 69% of Americans are spending more time at home than two years ago," said Johanna Metz, Vice President of Marketing at TruGreen "With time on their hands, it's become an even greater priority for homeowners to upgrade their spaces, with the majority prioritizing improving their yards and lawns. Looking ahead to the return of warmer weather, TruGreen has the expert lawn maintenance knowledge to save homeowners significant time so they can enjoy creating long-lasting memories."

Key findings of the survey include:

Homeowners are upgrading their homes. Over the last year, respondents have prioritized improving their yards and lawns (36%), kitchens (30%) and living rooms (29%).

Time is valuable. While many will attempt to tackle home projects on their own, the average respondent will give up a DIY project and call a professional after two attempts, capping their DIY efforts at about six hours.

Homeowners trust the professionals. Research shows that 68% of respondents hire professionals because they know what they're doing. Furthermore, respondents also don't have the equipment or materials (35%) or the time (23%) to complete certain tasks.

Home maintenance costs vary by room. According to the survey, the kitchen was found to be the costliest room in the house, with the average respondent spending more than $1,100 upgrading and maintaining it. On the other hand, respondents invest more time into their lawn – with the average respondent spending about four hours per month maintaining it, and an average of $880 per year on lawn maintenance.

Lawns are a top investment for homeowners. Americans value their lawns. On average, respondents spend an average of 50 hours per year maintaining their lawns, and they'd rather spend that time with their family and friends (49%), outdoors (36%), or reading a book (33%).

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans with a yard/lawn was commissioned by TruGreen between October 21 and October 27, 2022. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

For more information about TruGreen, visit TruGreen.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About TruGreen TruGreen is the nation's leading lawn care provider offering neighborhoods across the country tailored lawn, tree and shrub care along with protection against mosquitoes and other pests. As a company rooted in scientific expertise with a customer-centered approach, TruGreen helps homeowners achieve an outdoor living space that brings them pride. There are approximately 260 TruGreen branches in the United States and Canada, plus 38 franchise locations. Visit TruGreen.com, Facebook.com/TruGreen , or the TruGreen app for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TruGreen