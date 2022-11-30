Spotless Brands Taps Four New Seasoned Execs to Optimize Brand's Growth Strategies

Leading Car Wash Platform Transforms Leadership Team in Multiple Departments to Reach Untapped Potential

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotless Brands, the leading car wash platform in the United States, announced today the hiring of four new executives in an effort to further develop the brand's growth strategies. George Alexandris has joined the Senior Leadership Team in the role of Senior Vice President of Development and Construction, Jake Harrison will take on the role of Vice President of Market Development, DeeDee Hanc joins Spotless as Senior Vice President of Human Resources, and Fahad Chaudhary is hired on for the role of Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller- Finance.

With two new additions to the development team, Spotless Brands is anticipating incredible growth as the brand enters its fourth year in business. Alexandris will manage all aspects of major renovation, new construction and development projects from conceptualization through completion, which he will accomplish with his over 20+ years of experience in retail development, property acquisitions, entitlements, permitting and construction, including the development and various stages of construction of over 65 Express Car Wash sites under the ModWash banner. Just as well in the development realm, Harrison will help to significantly expand the brand in each of its markets. He boasts several years of experience in the car wash industry working at Driven Brands, where he led market development for the mergers and acquisitions team, growing the car wash portfolio from 199 sites to 373 during his tenure.

"Spotless Brands has unmatched potential and I'm blessed to be joining the company as a senior leader to contribute to the already impressive developmental growth," added Alexandris. "I'm inspired by the incredible individuals I'll be working alongside to bring Spotless Brands' market-leading car wash services to more communities, and look forward to reaching monumental growth."

In a separate departmental shift, Chaudhary joins the financial team in an effort to strengthen the brand's financial planning and processes during this season of incredible growth. Chaudhary carries extraordinary assets that will offer advancements to the financial department, with a resume boasting nearly 14 years of diverse experience in the financial industry, including international financial relations for clients in both the public and private sector.

Hanc joins the HR team with the task of enhancing internal relationships to provide employees with a best-in-class, healthy working environment that also offers a competitive edge to the brand. Her 20+ years of HR experience working within matrixed organizations will undoubtedly elevate the brand's company culture with her ability to build trust and enthusiasm in the workplace, while also encouraging collaboration across all levels of the organization.

"Bringing on leaders who are passionate about their work is what allows our company to thrive and achieve goals together," said Russ Reynolds, CEO of Spotless Brands. "We are confident in these newly-hired individuals' abilities as incredibly educated and experienced professionals, and we are looking forward to their contributions to Spotless Brands."

Alexandris, Harrison, Hanc and Chaudhary add on to the leadership of Spotless Brands as it continues its rapid growth as one of the only multi-market, car wash consolidators with the leading position in multiple markets. The leading car wash platform continues to set itself up to scale surpassing 150 locations by the end of 2022, a milestone the company is looking forward to celebrating since opening late in 2019.

As one of the fastest growing and largest car wash platforms in the United States, Spotless Car Wash Brands' portfolio surpassed 135 units via the Cobblestone Auto Spa, Okie Express Auto Wash, and Flagship Carwash, and Ultimate Shine brands.

ABOUT SPOTLESS BRANDS

Spotless Brands was established in 2019 with a singular goal: to build market-leading car wash platforms in partnership with world-class operators. Through its partnerships with Flagship Carwash, Cobblestone Auto Spa, Ultimate Shine Car Wash, and Okie Express Auto Wash, Spotless Brands currently surpassed 135 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Oklahoma, Washington D.C., Maryland, Tennessee, West Virginia and Virginia. With a robust pipeline of acquisitions and new development opportunities, Spotless Brands is on track to significantly expand in each of its markets in 2023. For more information, please visit www.spotlessbrands.com.

