TUT Fitness Partners with One of The World's Top Pickleball Players To Showcase The Benefits of The TUT Trainer™ Microgym as a Strength Training and Recovery tool for One The World's Fastest Growing Sports

TUT Fitness Partners with One of The World's Top Pickleball Players To Showcase The Benefits of The TUT Trainer™ Microgym as a Strength Training and Recovery tool for One The World's Fastest Growing Sports

Key Highlights:

TUT Infinite 8™ strength training program helped pickleball champion Steve Deakin speed up his return to the sport, following a major wrist injury. The TUT Trainer™2.0 micro gym andstrength training program helped pickleball championspeed up his return to the sport, following a major wrist injury.

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the world, with five million players in the U.S. alone, and is also one the youngest with 40% of players under the age of 35.

TUT Ambassadors like Steve Deakin and Andre De Grasse are helping educate the public about a new category for convenient and adaptable high-performance micro gyms.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - November 29th , 2022: TUT Fitness Group Inc. (TSXV: GYM) (OTC: GYMFF) (Frankfurt: 7PG) ("TUT"), a leader and provider of high-performance and affordable micro gyms, has partnered with Canadian pickleball champion Steve Deakin (formerly ranked 3rd in in the world prior to a recent wrist injury) to promote the TUT Trainer™ micro gym as an effective strength training and recovery tool.

Steve Deakin on TUT Trainer™ (CNW Group/TUT Fitness Group Limited) (PRNewswire)

Pickleball is the fastest growing consumer participant sport in the world. According to Sports & Fitness Industry Association data, there are over five million pickleball players in the US alone. 40% of players are under the age of 35. According to Anne Worcester, Major League Pickleball (MLP) strategic advisor, "gone are the days of 'pickleball's for seniors,'" The flood of interest has created a huge demand for strength training and ways to improve speed, reaction time and endurance.

"As a professional pickleball player and trainer, I am very excited about my partnership with TUT Fitness and the TUT Trainer™ micro gym," said Steve Deakin. "The TUT system offers anyone, including elite athletes like myself, a way to elevate their game in record time, across all the key areas. I love that it builds and recruits all the major muscle groups, adding progressive resistance across multiple planes of motion. Plus it's portable. When I was rehabbing from a major wrist injury, I needed something compact and portable that I could bring with me on the road. TUT fit the bill."

"I can tell you that there is a huge demand for strength and power training that improves speed, mobility, and endurance on the court, especially with so many new people entering the sport. I run training camps all over North America and I need to deliver the top exercises for pickleball. Integrating the TUT Trainer™2.0 micro gym, and now the TUT Infinite 8™ strength program, is a huge win for pickleball and all sports that require foundational strength, power, and functional movement."

TUT CEO Rob Smith commented "We're really pleased to be partnering with Steve and providing an explosive and dynamic sport like pickleball with high-performance, affordable, and versatile fitness training tools. Together, and along with some of the world's top athletes like Olympic and World Champion sprinter Andre De Grasse and celebrity trainers like Gunnar Peterson, we are promoting and educating the public about the benefits of our patented resistance band technology. Similar to portable massage guns that revolutionized the recovery and fitness space three years ago, we are creating a new category of high-performance, portable fitness equipment, where we set the standard.

"We fill a sweet spot in the fitness market that combines versatility and value. Consumers demand a challenging, full-body workout that maximizes muscle and functional movement, for both high-impact ballistic training and low-impact workouts, like yoga, resistance training, and pilates. The TUT system and the TUT Infinite 8™ strength program deliver all of this, and at a much more affordable price point."

LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR TUT INFINITE 8™ STRENGTH PROGRAM BEING ENDORSED BY SOME OF THE WORLD'S TOP ATHLETES.

TUT TRAINER™ PRODUCT ENDORSEMENTS:

"It's super lightweight and versatile, I can take the TUT Trainer™ everywhere, and do everything I do in the gym."

- 11 x Olympic & World Championship medalist sprinter & TUT Ambassador Andre De Grasse

"The pump is real!!! Dynamic tension with nowhere to hide!!!"

-Celebrity Trainer Gunnar Peterson

"I think the TUT Trainer™ is very convenient and without limitations. It's unique to other equipment because it's versatile and powerful enough to be used by elite athletes for ballistic movements and safe enough for my non-athletic clients, perfect for prehab, rehab and bodybuilding".

-High Performance Elite Coach Luiz Balcers

ABOUT THE TUT TRAINER™ MICRO GYM:

Core product features include:

Lightweight: 11.6 lb/5kg TUT Trainer & 21 lbs. TUT Rower

Portable and easy to set up - it takes just 15 minutes

Compact, small footprint, less than 2 sq. ft.

Complements any gym setting (commercial or at-home)

Less than half the price of leading home gym brands

TUT Plates™ replace 200 pounds of metal weights with just 48 ounces/1,360 g of calibrated resistance bands (2lb, 5lb, 10lb, 20lb & 40lb increments)

TUT Training App* features over 250 exercises and OnDemand Workout Classes

*integrates with Apple Watch/Healthkit, Fitbit, Garmin, Withings, My Fitness Pal

If you are a fitness professional, click here to learn more about TUT Fitness Athlete Affiliate Program: https://tutfitnessgroup.com/affiliate-program/

For distribution, sales and partnership inquiries please contact us at info@tutfitnessgroup.com

ABOUT TUT FITNESS GROUP:

TUT Fitness is a Vancouver-based designer and Canadian manufacturer of high-performance and affordable fitness products, targeting the US$15.13B global home fitness equipment market, which is expected to hit $21.84B USD by 2026. [2]

TUT's industry-first patented resistance band technology (stackable TUT Plates™) is the backbone of the TUT Trainer™ micro gym; a high performance and convenient alternative to bulky exercise machines and free weights. Weighing only 11.6 lbs. the TUT Trainer™ differs from traditional machines by allowing progressive resistance to be added to any rep or movement. Using just 36 ounces of calibrated resistance bands, and able to generate up to 200 lbs. of resistance the user experiences constant and incremental Time Under Tension (TUT) throughout the complete range of motion, and assistance with form. The patented resistance band technology and unique gym design ensures maximum full body muscle recruitment, and multiplanar movement, without added pressure to joints or tendons. The TUT Trainer™ replicates everything you can do in the gym with more 300 exercises delivering all-in-one functional strength, prehab/rehab and cardio training in less 2 square feet of space. Leveraging TUT's resistance band technology the complementary TUT Rower™ is great for demanding cardio yoga and Pilates style resistance training , and weighs only 21 lbs., rounding out the perfect all-in-one multi purpose gym and cardio solution.

For further information please contact:

robs@tutfitnessgroup.com

Rob Smith

CEO, TUT Fitness Group Inc.

1-800-674-5641

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include the preferred affiliate sales program, TUT Fitness Group licensing its technology, expectations, and outcomes from the TUT Fitness Group's patented technology, development of technologies, the Company's mission and goals, the benefits and expectations from the patents and overall IP portfolio, customer demand for TUT Fitness Group's products, increase in distribution and sales, global expansion, the updates to TUT products, future plans, regulatory approvals and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, security threats, and dependence on key personnel and including those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, equipment and technology failures, litigation, increase in operating costs, lack of demand for the Company's products and services, the impact of COVID-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, exchange rate fluctuations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

[1] [2] [3] Source: Research and Markets (July 14, 2022)

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/07/14/2479503/28124/en/Home-Fitness-Equipment-Global-Market-to-Grow-to-21-84-Billion-by-2026.html

Steve Deakin (CNW Group/TUT Fitness Group Limited) (PRNewswire)

Steve Deakin on TUT Trainer™ (CNW Group/TUT Fitness Group Limited) (PRNewswire)

Steve Deakin on TUT Trainer™ (CNW Group/TUT Fitness Group Limited) (PRNewswire)

TUT Fitness Group Logo (CNW Group/TUT Fitness Group Limited) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TUT Fitness Group Limited