AWARE360 INTEGRATES GEOPRO LONE WORKER CAPABILITIES INTO SAFETYAWARE, ITS INDUSTRY-LEADING LONE WORKER SAFETY SOLUTION

CALGARY, AB, Dec.1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Aware360 is proud to announce that GeoPro, the lone worker safety solution formerly owned by Roadpost, has been incorporated into its connected worker platform, after acquiring the line of business earlier this year.

"We are excited to expand our North American business, and also to be working with Roadpost to add new capabilities to our own platform," said Aware360's CEO, Steve Matthews. "We will be offering GeoPro clients a number of new capabilities, while increasing the overall suite of options available to all business leaders looking to ensure their employees are connected, safer and more productive."

Morris Shawn, President and CEO of Roadpost, added, "We sought out Aware360 at the beginning of this process, as we believe their capabilities will ensure a bright future for GeoPro and its client base."

This acquisition has allowed Aware360 to offer users advanced low-touch onboarding capabilities through their SafetyAware solution. New clients can now add and manage their lone workers via the SafetyAware web-based Administration App, following a streamlined startup process that can get them up and running quickly and easily.

SafetyAware is designed to make managing safety simple and efficient for clients, offering two-way communication, real-time monitoring, and 24/7 support for lone and at-risk workers, as well as premium features such as custom escalation processes, geofencing, and advanced reporting. SafetyAware's easy-to-use Administration Web App coupled with Aware360's patented PeopleIoT™ connected worker ecosystem will ensure continued rapid growth in the market.

About Roadpost

Roadpost is the lone worker safety and mobile satellite solutions provider of choice for close to 90,000 individuals, businesses and government organizations –and among the foremost Iridium and Inmarsat service providers in North America. For over 31 years, clients have trusted Roadpost for reliable access to global voice and data communications when working or traveling beyond cellular coverage, and for when traditional communications networks fail.

About Aware360

Aware360 provides the technology and response network needed to keep lone and at-risk workers safer and more productive throughout their day through a patented PeopleIoT™ connected worker ecosystem. With 400+ customers, and over 50,000 active users on their platform across the globe, the Aware360 suite of safety solutions leverages personal technology such as smartphones, wearables and satellite devices to protect at-risk workers through real-time monitoring, communication and response.

