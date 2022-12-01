Hallmark Offers Holiday Gifts for Everyone

Hallmark's new collection of gifts for everyone provides special ways to celebrate and connect this holiday season

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season for giving, and Hallmark is here to help consumers share more merry with great holiday gifts for everyone. The new collection features options for adults and kids, offering family members and loved ones a convenient, one-stop shop for finding unique and thoughtful gifts that help show their appreciation for each other.

"Giving a gift can bring more joy than getting one, and even the smallest actions can spread more joy this holiday season," said Darren Abbott, chief creative officer at Hallmark. "From our newest collection of holiday greeting cards to gift ideas for every budget, Hallmark is here to help people celebrate the holidays with families near, or far, in the most meaningful ways."

Whether shopping for a baby's first Christmas, a best friend or a grandparent, Hallmark can help shoppers find just the right gift for everyone and every interest, at every price point.

Gifts for Everyone

Kick off this year's giving spree by shopping Hallmark's 2022 holiday gift guide for all sorts of holiday gift ideas.

Gifts for Kids

Find all the toys you need for the kids in your life, whether they are young or just young at heart. Hallmark is the one-stop shop for kids' gifts meant to encourage imagination, learning and fun.

Finishing Touches

Still in need of other gift ideas? Hallmark is here to help with stocking stuffers, ornaments, greeting cards and more.

Wrap up the season with a smile during Hallmark's Trim the Tree event, Dec. 3-11. It's the perfect time to save on Keepsake Ornaments, last-minute gifts, greetings cards and gift wrap that make the season feel truly special.

For more information, or to locate a Hallmark Gold Crown store, please visit www.Hallmark.com.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing 30,000 worldwide, the approximately $4 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business sells greeting cards, gift wrap and related products in more than 30 languages with distribution in more than 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including about 2,000 Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Hallmark Media operates three cable channels — Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama — in addition to Hallmark Publishing, a leading publisher of uplifting eBooks, audiobooks and print editions, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription-based streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com . Connect on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , LinkedIn , YouTube , Pinterest and Twitter .

