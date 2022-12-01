Life Time to Present at 2022 Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. ("Life Time" or the "Company") (NYSE: LTH) today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat discussion at the 2022 Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 4:00 pm ET.

Life Time, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Life Time, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Life Time Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bahram Akradi, and Chief Financial Officer, Bob Houghton, will participate on behalf of the Company.

The fireside chat will be webcast and may be accessed, along with any related presentation material, on the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.lifetime.life, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Life Time®

Over nearly 30 years, Life Time has reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. More than 30,000 Life Time professionals are dedicated to providing the best programs and experiences at more than 150 Life Time athletic resort destinations in the United States and Canada, and via a complementary, comprehensive digital platform and portfolio of iconic athletic events – all with the objective of inspiring healthier, happier lives. For more information visit www.lifetime.life .

SOURCE Life Time Group Holdings, Inc.