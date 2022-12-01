Phylum Expands Its Software Supply Chain Security Capabilities, Introduces Automated Vulnerability Reachability

Know what you need to fix today and what you don't

EVERGREEN, Colo., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phylum, The Software Supply Chain Security Company, today announced the addition of Automated Vulnerability Reachability to its software supply chain security platform capabilities. With the ability to focus only on fixing what matters, security pros can end the deluge of false positives and developers can innovate with greater speed and confidence. This new introduction, combined with Phylum's ability to block and prioritize open-source code risks, provides organizations with the most comprehensive software supply chain security available in the market.

Phylum has automated the answer to the question, "Do I actually call the code triggering this vulnerability?"

Vulnerabilities represent a clear and present danger to the integrity of the software supply chain, but the massive amount of noise and false positives that come with traditional detection methods drain resources and leave organizations overwhelmed.

"Vulnerability management has been a frustrating and persistent challenge for security teams for well over a decade. Phylum has automated the answer to the question, 'Do I actually call the code triggering this vulnerability?' Addressing this question reduces customer false positive vulnerability issues by 90% or more and enables security teams to engage their development teams with supply chain issues that truly matter," said Peter Morgan, co-founder and president of Phylum.

Most vulnerability management approaches do not account for the nuances of open-source libraries. In library code, the parts of the library used are just as important as the package name and version, and not accounting for this data results in an astronomically high false positive rate. For example, an organization might use a package for signing build packages that contains a known Heartbleed vulnerability. But since the organization is only using it for code signing and not using the part of OpenSSL where that vulnerability exists, it isn't reachable. The Phylum Platform recognizes this nuance and informs the user accordingly.

Organizations that use Phylum save precious developer time, make more critical fixes and improve overall security posture by leveraging:

Deep source analysis and call tracing that identifies which vulnerabilities impact projects, and which ones don't. Graph-powered analysis that identifies inter-package call paths to prioritize the most impactful bugs that need fixing. Automated, continuous policy enforcement that provides alerts if vulnerability functions change due to new development needs.

Since software projects are made up of anywhere from 70%-90% of open-source code, Phylum first blocks software supply chain attacks trying to enter environments from open-source packages. This alleviates the burden of having to do extensive remediation once source code is built. Automated Vulnerability Reachability then continuously monitors the code in the event any development, package or author changes result in new vulnerabilities.

The Phylum Software Supply Chain Security Platform is purpose-built to address persistent and evolving software supply chain security challenges. Regardless of the maturity stage of an appsec program, Phylum is designed to address immediate needs and scale with an organization to meet future needs.

Automated Vulnerability Reachability will be available in Q1 2023 via SaaS and On-Prem. Book a demo here.

About Phylum

Phylum is on a mission to secure the universe of code. Its platform automates software supply chain security to block new risks, prioritize existing issues and allow users to only use open-source code that they trust. The company is built by a team of career security researchers and developers with decades of experience in U.S. Intelligence Community and commercial sectors. Phylum is the winner of the Black Hat 2022 Innovation Spotlight Competition and was named a Top Infosec Innovator by Cyber Defense Magazine. Learn more at https://phylum.io , read The Phylum Research Blog, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

