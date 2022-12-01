UK award-winning sensory gift experience launches in the US

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent, clean, British brand Floral Street has shaken things up again in the world of fragrance with their innovative Scentschool™ in a box. With fragrance reported as the most popular gift in beauty and 'gift experiences' being the fastest growing segment of the gifting industry, they are always ahead of the trend!

Floral Street Scentschool™ in a Box (PRNewswire)

"We are dynamic and modern, bringing scent connoisseurship to a curious audience, in a fun and responsible way, and all at an affordable price," Michelle Feeney, Floral Street Founder.

Responding to the shift in customer shopping habits, this joyful voyage of fragrance discovery is so much more than just a perfume. It immerses senses in colours, smells and relatable words, and educates on the art of fragrance and provenance of sustainable ingredients from around the world. Already an award-winning experience in the UK it's just launched in the United States exclusively on www.floralstreet.com

A code in the box leads to a video with Floral Street's Founder and expert Floralista and interactive 'rub and release' ingredient cards offer a tease of eight cult scents from the Discovery Set in Scentschool™ in a box. Each is a mood enhancing luxury vegan fragrance from global best seller Wonderland Peony for when you are feeling delicate and dreamy to free spirited Arizona Bloom through to Wild Vanilla Orchid for those confident yet comforting moments. And with vanilla being the most popular perfume ingredient of all time this clean and conscious gift is for everyone!

"I always say have fun and surprise yourself and this is the best experience you can do on your own time. We inspire people to express themselves through fragrance and who they want to be every day" Michelle Feeney.

£41 & $54 with 10ml fragrance voucher / £74 & $97 with 50ml fragrance voucher - www.floralstreet.com

About Floral Street

Founded by global clean beauty pioneer, Michelle Feeney, offering eco-conscious fragrances accessible to all. 'Powered by flowers' and inspired by vibrant and diverse London culture they have sustainability at their heart. Their vegan and cruelty-free fragrances and ethical home scents are crafted by a master perfumer using responsibly sourced ingredients, and come in reusable, refillable, recyclable, or biodegradable packaging.

Contact: Jane McCorriston, +44 (0) 7871 634702, jane@floralstreet.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1958809/Floral_Street_Scentschool.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1958810/Floral_Street_Scent.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1958811/Floral_Street_Orchid.jpg

Fun and interactive! (PRNewswire)

Discover your favorite perfumes (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Floral Street Fragrances