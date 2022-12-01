The warm comfort of Sloppy Joes slides back into White Castle just in time for winter's arrival

Sloppy Joe, Smoky Joe and Spicy Joe Sliders and the New Mac and Cheese Nibblers bring the heat as cooler temps settle in

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, is satisfying comfort Cravings this winter with its unique and delicious take on two seasonal favorites: sloppy joes and macaroni and cheese. The popular Sloppy Joe Slider, Smoky Joe Slider and Spicy Joe Slider are all making a highly anticipated return. White Castle is also unveiling the hot, new Mac and Cheese Nibblers.

Sloppy Joe Sliders and Mac and Cheese Nibblers bring warm comfort as cooler temps settle in. (PRNewswire)

White Castle is satisfying comfort Cravings this winter with its unique take on sloppy joes and mac and cheese.

The Sloppy Joe Slider features lean ground beef made with savory onions, tomatoes and bell peppers for a sweet and tangy flavor. It's the classic traditional Sloppy Joe, slider-sized!!

The Smoky Joe Slider is the Sloppy Joe Slider topped with smoked cheddar cheese and crispy onions. Those looking to spice things up this winter can enjoy the Spicy Joe Slider, topped with spicy jalapeño cheese and jalapeño crisps.

The Mac and Cheese Nibblers are filled with cheese-covered macaroni, making them soft and creamy on the inside, and then coated with a crave-able crispy batter, making them crunchy on the outside. The Mac and Cheese Nibblers pair perfectly with all three Sloppy Joe Sliders or can be enjoyed on their own. They are available in three sizes starting at $1.99: small (5 Nibblers), medium (12 Nibblers), or a sack of 20 Nibblers.

"Sloppy Joe remains a favorite for many people because it is a hearty meal needed during the cold winter months," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Our Sloppy Joe Sliders and our Mac and Cheese Nibblers will provide comfort, just like a hug, that will warm you up all season long."

Those looking to share in the fun with others can mix and match any six Sloppy Joe, Smoky Joe or Spicy Joe Sliders in the $6.99 Joe Six-Pack.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates more than 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle, which earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021 and 2022, is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

White Castle logo. (PRNewsFoto/WHITE CASTLE SYSTEMS,INC.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE White Castle