KIRKLAND'S HOME REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkland's, Inc. (Nasdaq: KIRK) ("Kirkland's Home" or the "Company"), a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings, announced financial results for the 13-week and 39-week periods ended October 29, 2022.

Kirkland's Home (PRNewswire)

Third Quarter 2022 Summary

Net sales were $131.0 million , with comparable sales decreasing 7.0%.

Gross profit margin of 25.0%.

GAAP net loss of $7.3 million , or a loss of $0.58 per diluted share, and adjusted net loss of $4.8 million , or an adjusted loss of $0.38 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $(1.7) million .

Ended the period with a cash balance of $11.2 million , $60.0 million in outstanding debt and total liquidity of $26.2 million .

Closed one store and opened one store to end the quarter with 356 stores.

Management Commentary



"In the third quarter, we made progress re-engaging with our customers and reported results in-line with our internal expectations," said Steve "Woody" Woodward, president and CEO of Kirkland's Home. "We experienced an encouraging rebound in sales through August and our Labor Day promotional event, but we believe persistent macro-economic pressures hampered our customers during the Harvest selling season, resulting in softer sales for the back half of the quarter. Although the consumer environment was volatile, we continued to execute initiatives within our control to improve our liquidity position and enhance our overall margin profile.

"Sales trends have improved thus far in the fourth quarter as customers have responded favorably to our holiday merchandise offering. We expect the environment to remain promotional for the balance of the quarter as we rationalize our inventories for 2023. We've made good initial progress reducing inventories, and we have already made a substantial reduction in our borrowings. Additionally, supply chain disruptions have eased, and inbound freight rates have declined. While we won't see a significant benefit from these factors until we've worked through our current inventory, we expect it to show in our merchandise margin in fiscal 2023 and beyond.

"Overall, we believe fiscal 2023 will be a year of stabilization for our organization. We are well on track to hit our targets of meaningfully paying down our credit line and reducing our inventories, which should provide us a healthier balance sheet as we move into next year. While the broader consumer environment is difficult to predict, we are focused on stabilizing our store comps, increasing e-commerce sales and maintaining strict cost control measures to improve the overall profitability of our platform. This will allow us to further invest in future sales growth initiatives. We believe there is immense value to still be unlocked from Kirkland's Home, and we look forward to delivering long-term value for our shareholders."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results



Net sales in the third quarter of 2022 were $131.0 million, compared to $143.6 million in the prior year quarter. Comparable same-store sales decreased 7.0%, including an 8.6% decline in e-commerce sales. The decrease was primarily driven by a decline in traffic and conversion, partially offset by an increase in average ticket.

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2022 was $32.7 million, or 25.0% of net sales, compared to $49.8 million, or 34.7% of net sales in the prior year quarter. The decline was primarily a result of increased promotional activity to drive sales and reduce inventory along with higher freight costs, as well as the deleverage of fixed cost components on the lower sales base.

Operating loss in the third quarter of 2022 was $6.7 million compared to operating income of $9.0 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was primarily a result of the aforementioned decline in gross profit and the deleverage of fixed operating costs.

EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022 was a loss of $2.6 million compared to income of $14.1 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022 was a loss of $1.7 million compared to income of $14.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2022 was $7.3 million, or a loss of $0.58 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.2 million, or earnings of $0.51 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net loss in the third quarter of 2022 was $4.8 million, or a loss of $0.38 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net income of $7.3 million, or income of $0.51 per diluted share in the prior year quarter.

At October 29, 2022, the Company had a cash balance of $11.2 million and total liquidity of $26.2 million, with $60.0 million of outstanding debt under its $75 million senior secured revolving credit facility. The Company repaid $30 million of its outstanding borrowings during November 2022.

About Kirkland's, Inc.

Kirkland's, Inc. is a specialty retailer of home furnishings in the United States, currently operating 356 stores in 35 states as well as an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com, under the Kirkland's Home brand.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, certain statements in this release, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to the finalization of the Company's quarterly financial and accounting procedures. Forward-looking statements deal with potential future circumstances and developments and are, accordingly, forward-looking in nature. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "seek," "may," "could," "strategy," and similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from forecasted results. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks associated with the Company's liquidity including cash flows from operations and the amount of borrowings under the secured revolving credit facility, the Company's actual and anticipated progress towards its short-term and long-term objectives including its brand transformation strategy, the timing of normalized macroeconomic conditions from the impacts of global geopolitical unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's revenues, inventory and supply chain, the continuing consumer impact of inflation and countermeasures, including raising interest rates, the effectiveness of the Company's marketing campaigns, risks related to changes in U.S. policy related to imported merchandise, particularly with regard to the impact of tariffs on goods imported from China and strategies undertaken to mitigate such impact, the Company's ability to retain its senior management team, continued volatility in the price of the Company's common stock, the competitive environment in the home décor industry in general and in the Company's specific market areas, inflation, fluctuations in cost and availability of inventory, increased transportation costs and potential interruptions in supply chain, distribution systems and delivery network, including our e-commerce systems and channels, the ability to control employment and other operating costs, availability of suitable retail locations and other growth opportunities, disruptions in information technology systems including the potential for security breaches of the Company's information or its customers' information, seasonal fluctuations in consumer spending, and economic conditions in general. Those and other risks are more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2022 and subsequent reports.

KIRKLAND'S, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)





13-Week Period Ended





October 29,



October 30,





2022



2021

Net sales

$ 130,962



$ 143,630

Cost of sales



98,275





93,817

Gross profit



32,687





49,813

Operating expenses:











Compensation and benefits



20,794





19,549

Other operating expenses



16,976





19,589

Depreciation (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)



1,577





1,655

Total operating expenses



39,347





40,793

Operating (loss) income



(6,660)





9,020

Other expense (income), net



624





(9)

(Loss) income before income taxes



(7,284)





9,029

Income tax expense



57





1,800

Net (loss) income

$ (7,341)



$ 7,229

(Loss) earnings per share:











Basic

$ (0.58)



$ 0.54

Diluted

$ (0.58)



$ 0.51

Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic



12,754





13,405

Diluted



12,754





14,268



KIRKLAND'S, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)





39-Week Period Ended





October 29,



October 30,





2022



2021

Net sales

$ 336,348



$ 381,989

Cost of sales



256,844





252,223

Gross profit



79,504





129,766

Operating expenses:











Compensation and benefits



63,193





60,326

Other operating expenses



50,996





53,245

Depreciation (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)



4,870





4,898

Total operating expenses



119,059





118,469

Operating (loss) income



(39,555)





11,297

Other expense (income), net



991





(3)

(Loss) income before income taxes



(40,546)





11,300

Income tax expense



355





1,726

Net (loss) income

$ (40,901)



$ 9,574

(Loss) earnings per share:











Basic

$ (3.22)



$ 0.69

Diluted

$ (3.22)



$ 0.64

Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic



12,686





13,955

Diluted



12,686





14,953



KIRKLAND'S, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)





October 29,



January 29,



October 30,





2022



2022



2021

ASSETS

















Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 11,245



$ 25,003



$ 26,475

Inventories, net



126,315





114,029





115,671

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



7,126





10,537





10,170

Total current assets



144,686





149,569





152,316

Property and equipment, net



42,629





49,997





52,850

Operating lease right-of-use assets



136,280





124,684





128,169

Other assets



7,979





6,939





6,548

Total assets

$ 331,574



$ 331,189



$ 339,883

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Current liabilities:

















Accounts payable

$ 47,157



$ 62,535



$ 68,349

Accrued expenses



27,027





30,811





28,593

Operating lease liabilities



40,156





41,268





41,763

Total current liabilities



114,340





134,614





138,705

Operating lease liabilities



119,254





111,021





120,095

Revolving line of credit



60,000





—





—

Other liabilities



4,915





4,428





5,320

Total liabilities



298,509





250,063





264,120

Net shareholders' equity



33,065





81,126





75,763

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 331,574



$ 331,189



$ 339,883



KIRKLAND'S, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)





39-Week Period Ended





October 29,



October 30,





2022



2021

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net (loss) income

$ (40,901)



$ 9,574

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment



12,925





15,535

Amortization of debt issue costs



69





69

Asset impairment



447





754

Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment



195





(23)

Stock-based compensation expense



1,460





1,321

Changes in assets and liabilities:











Inventories, net



(12,286)





(53,588)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



3,184





(1,531)

Accounts payable



(14,648)





12,588

Accrued expenses



(1,873)





(8,373)

Income taxes receivable



(1,684)





(849)

Operating lease assets and liabilities



(4,670)





(12,876)

Other assets and liabilities



(427)





(1,291)

Net cash used in operating activities



(58,209)





(38,690)















Cash flows from investing activities:











Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



35





44

Capital expenditures



(6,964)





(5,162)

Net cash used in investing activities



(6,929)





(5,118)















Cash flows from financing activities:











Borrowings on revolving line of credit



60,000





—

Cash used in net share settlement of stock options and restricted stock units



(2,383)





(379)

Proceeds received from employee stock option exercises



16





146

Repurchase and retirement of common stock



(6,253)





(29,821)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



51,380





(30,054)















Cash and cash equivalents:











Net decrease



(13,758)





(73,862)

Beginning of the period



25,003





100,337

End of the period

$ 11,245



$ 26,475



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated condensed financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating (loss) income, adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share. These measures are not in accordance with, and are not intended as alternatives to, GAAP financial measures. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believes that they provide useful information to analysts and investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, in evaluating the Company's operational performance.

The Company defines EBITDA as net income or loss before interest, provision for income tax, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA with non-GAAP adjustments and adjusted operating (loss) income as operating (loss) income with non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share by adjusting the applicable GAAP financial measures for non-GAAP adjustments.

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meanings prescribed by GAAP. Use of these terms may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. Each non-GAAP financial measure has its limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

The following table shows a reconciliation of operating (loss) income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating (loss) income for the 13-week and 39-week periods ended October 29, 2022 and October 30, 2021 and a reconciliation of net (loss) income and diluted (loss) earnings per share to adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share for the 13-week and 39-week periods ended October 29, 2022 and October 30, 2021:

KIRKLAND'S, INC. UNAUDITED NON-GAAP MEASURE RECONCILIATION (In thousands, except per share data)





13-Week Period Ended



39-Week Period Ended





October 29,

2022



October 30,

2021



October 29,

2022



October 30,

2021

Operating (loss) income

$ (6,660)



$ 9,020



$ (39,555)



$ 11,297

Depreciation and amortization



4,088





5,049





12,925





15,535

EBITDA



(2,572)





14,069





(26,630)





26,832

Non-GAAP adjustments:

























Closed store and lease termination costs in cost of sales(1)



—





(126)





46





(1,632)

Asset impairment(2)



219





444





447





754

Stock-based compensation expense(3)



295





438





1,460





1,321

Severance charges(4)



397





2





776





293

Total adjustments in operating expenses



911





884





2,683





2,368

Total non-GAAP adjustments



911





758





2,729





736

Adjusted EBITDA



(1,661)





14,827





(23,901)





27,568

Depreciation and amortization



4,088





5,049





12,925





15,535

Adjusted operating (loss) income

$ (5,749)



$ 9,778



$ (36,826)



$ 12,033





























Net (loss) income

$ (7,341)



$ 7,229



$ (40,901)



$ 9,574

Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax:

























Closed store and lease termination costs in cost of sales(1)



—





(90)





35





(1,229)

Asset impairment(2)



167





334





344





568

Stock-based compensation expense, including tax impact(3)



183





277





531





427

Severance charges(4)



305





—





598





220

Total adjustments in operating expenses



655





611





1,473





1,215

Tax valuation allowance(5)



1,843





(409)





10,150





(519)

Total non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax



2,498





112





11,658





(533)

Adjusted net (loss) income

$ (4,843)



$ 7,341



$ (29,243)



$ 9,041





























Diluted (loss) earnings per share

$ (0.58)



$ 0.51



$ (3.22)



$ 0.64

Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share

$ (0.38)



$ 0.51



$ (2.31)



$ 0.60





























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



12,754





14,268





12,686





14,953







(1) Costs associated with asset disposals, closed store and lease termination costs and any gains on lease terminations. (2) Asset impairment charges are related to property and equipment. (3) Stock-based compensation expense includes amounts expensed related to equity incentive plans. (4) Severance charges include expenses related to severance agreements and permanent store closure compensation costs. (5) To remove the impact of the change in the Company's valuation allowance against deferred tax assets in order to present adjusted results with a normalized tax rate.

