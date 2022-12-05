Arthrex Launches BunionPain.com to Educate Patients on Bunion Treatment Options

Website focuses on patient education about causes, treatment with the Arthrex Minimally Invasive Bunionectomy

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthrex, a global leader in minimally invasive orthopedic technology, launched BunionPain.com, the company's patient-focused website, focused on Arthrex's innovative procedure for minimally invasive bunion correction.

BunionPain.com was developed in collaboration with top foot and ankle surgeons across the U.S. and provides easily accessible information about bunions—a very common foot deformity characterized by an unsightly hard bump on the side of the big toe that can be painful. The site features information about the Arthrex Bunionectomy, a minimally invasive procedure done through tiny incisions that corrects bunions and gets patients back on their feet faster, with less pain and smaller scars.1,2

"Anyone who has suffered from bunions knows how difficult it can be to live with this condition. Our goal with BunionPain.com is to create an educational hub for those seeking information about the science of bunions, their potential treatment options and how they can connect with expert surgeons in their area," said Arthrex Senior Director of Extremities and Trauma Pete Denove.

Bunions, which can be hereditary or caused by footwear, affect an estimated 30% to 50% of Americans. Women are far more likely to develop a bunion than men, and that likelihood increases with age.3,4 More than just unsightly bumps on the side of the foot, bunions form when the bones of the big toe move out of alignment, leading to pain and deformity so severe it may require surgery. The Arthrex Bunionectomy has been clinically proven to achieve the same or better corrective results than other more aggressive surgeries.5,6

BunionPain.com highlights the benefits of a minimally invasive surgical approach and offers a "Find a Doctor" tool to help patients easily connect with foot and ankle specialists trained in the Arthrex Minimally Invasive Bunionectomy procedure in their area. The website also provides the following educational resources:

In-depth answers to frequently asked questions about the deformity, treatment options and recovery

Helpful animations, videos and images to illustrate the benefits of the Arthrex Minimally Invasive Bunionectomy over traditional bunion correction treatments

Stories of real patients sharing their experiences before and after undergoing the Arthrex Bunionectomy

A list of suggested questions for patients to ask their surgeons

About Arthrex

Arthrex Inc., headquartered in Naples, Florida, is a global leader in multi-specialty, minimally invasive surgical technology, medical research, manufacturing and medical education. Arthrex develops and releases more than 1,000 new products and procedures every year to advance minimally invasive orthopedics, trauma, spine and arthroplasty innovation worldwide, and specializes in the latest 4K multi-specialty surgical visualization and OR integration technology solutions. For more information, visit www.arthrex.com.

