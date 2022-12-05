Brand Institute Partners on Nonproprietary Name for Novel Protein Degrader Under Development by Arvinas, Inc.

MIAMI, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute, the world's #1 naming agency and the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, is pleased to announce its successful partnership with Arvinas, Inc. on the development of the nonproprietary name bavdegalutamide.

Bavdegalutamide, also referred to as ARV-110, was published as a recommended INN in April of 2022. The product was granted fast-track designation by the FDA in May of 2019 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

"The infix -dega- within the nonproprietary name bavdegalutamide is the first of its kind to define 'degradation inducer,'" commented Sandra Van Laan, Brand Institute's Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs for the company's Nonproprietary Division. "A degradation inducer is a compound designed to selectively target and degrade a particular receptor—in this case, selectively targeting and degrading the androgen receptor. Any opportunity to help our clients define and differentiate their product via its nonproprietary nomenclature is one we take great pride in. We wish Arvinas continued success on the development of bavdegalutamide."

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 4,000 marketed healthcare brand names, 1,300 USAN/INN nonproprietary names for 1,200 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year with healthcare manufacturers. Drug Safety Institute is composed of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Health Canada (HC), American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling.

