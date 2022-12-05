Cupbop Reveals Plans to Boost National Franchise Expansion Efforts Following Rapid Brand Success

Korean BBQ concept that started as a food truck looks to embrace new markets

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cupbop, the nation's first fast-casual Korean Barbeque concept, recently revealed its plans to identify franchise partners to assist in its national expansion efforts. With 42 locations throughout the United States, Cupbop offers a delicious twist on Korean cuisine and is leading the way in the Asian quick-service restaurant space. With limited competitors, strong growth potential and an appearance on ABC's Shark Tank in May of 2022, Cupbop's momentum continues to ramp up as it looks to introduce the concept to new markets throughout the United States.

Founded in 2013 by Junghun Song, the concept of Cupbop originally began as a food truck in Salt Lake City. The brand quickly captured the attention of locals and tourists, but has not opened for franchise opportunities until now. Cupbop currently has one franchisee that has been grandfathered in since 2017, who plans to end the year at 19 total locations. The franchisee group also recently raised an additional $10,000,000 in funding to accelerate Cupbop store openings, which shows the franchisee's strong conviction in the Korean QSR brand. The fast-casual Korean establishment is committed to providing quality cuisine while showcasing Korean flavors and culture. Serving up tasty noodles, the brand offers a unique take on Korean BBQ classics that puts an emphasis on fresh, quality ingredients. Ensuring that everyone can enjoy the Cupbop experience, the brand caters to a variety of dietary needs, providing delicious gluten-free and vegetarian options.

To assist in growing the brand's expansion, Cupbop has brought in an impressive leadership team with robust technology, marketing, operations, and development backgrounds. The company named Dok Kwon as the Chief Operating Officer to assist in streamlining the brand's growth journey. After working at Goldman Sachs and Citadel in New York City for nearly a decade, Dok was inspired to embrace a new career path that better aligned with his passions. He enjoyed Cupbop as a customer when living in Salt Lake City, and was intrigued by the opportunity to partner with a brand that he knew and loved. Pairing his experience in the banking and investing world with his love for delicious Korean food has Dok poised to introduce more communities to an innovative take on Korean BBQ.

"I'm thrilled to be working with a brand that is dedicated to introducing the U.S. to Korean culture through delicious food", said Kwon. "Food is what brings people together; Cupbop wants to offer a place for everyone to come and make memories while experiencing new and delicious flavors and takes on Korean cuisine. Cupbop's national growth so far has been incredible and I'm excited to use my passion and knowledge to help our franchisees find success within the Cupbop brand. We look forward to building on the momentum we have seen so far and continue to bring delicious Korean Barbeque to more cities.

With 42 locations currently operating throughout the U.S., Cupbop is planning on opening at least five more locations by the end of 2022. The brand is seeking multi-unit franchisees with an entrepreneurial spirit, strong people management skills, and a passion for providing delicious, high-quality products and unmatched customer service to its community. The corporate team offers prospective franchisees the tools to operate successfully through teamwork and strong leadership while creating a first-class experience for guests. Including the franchise fee, the initial investment for an Cupbop franchise is between 300k-650k. For more information about franchising opportunities and available territories, visit https://www.cupbop.com/contact.

About Cupbop

As the nation's first quick-service Korean Barbeque franchise, Cupbop is committed to providing quality Korean cuisine. The brand has seen success both internationally and nationally with over 130 locations in Indonesia and 42 locations open throughout the states of Utah, Idaho, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Oklahoma, they plan on opening at least five more locations by the end of 2022. Originally founded as a food truck in 2013, the brand has stayed true to its roots with small storefronts and simple operational procedures, offering a streamlined business model that helps ensure franchisee success Cupbop is dedicated to highlighting Korean culture and has reimagined the Korean barbeque experience with their unique menu items. For more information, visit https://www.cupbop.com/.

