EY announces alliance with Software AG to help organizations digitize and transform using business process management, IoT and integration platforms

Leverages integrated platform for process mapping, process mining, governance, risk and compliance management and environmental, social and governance management

Improves process efficiency, customer experience and regulatory agility

Analyzes operational data and generates insights through a leading Internet of Things platform

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today announces an alliance between Ernst & Young LLP (EY India) and Software AG, a leading enterprise software and technology company with a suite of products across business process management (BPM), integration and application programming interface (API) management and Internet of Things (IoT). The EY-Software AG Alliance helps organizations improve growth through digital transformation. The alliance is also active in Germany, where Software AG is headquartered, with further global expansion planned.

Aman Dutta, EY Global Software AG Alliance Leader, says:

"Organizations are rapidly transforming to accelerate growth, remain competitive and adapt to the ever-changing digital landscape. The EY-Software AG Alliance combines the deep industry knowledge of EY teams with Software AG's leading-edge technology to bring a unified experience to clients, helping them truly integrate processes, technologies and people, and drive deeper data-driven insights to accelerate transformation."

Enterprises navigating transformation often deal with fragmented business processes and a lack of real-time data and insights due to legacy internal systems that cloud their visibility of the overall organizational picture. This can result in repercussions to business outcomes, costing organizations time, effort, profitability and delays in transformation.

Software AG's enterprise-ready platforms, such as webMethods, ARIS and Cumulocity IoT, simplify the integration of applications, devices, data and clouds, empower streamlined processes and connect "things" like sensors, machines and robots. The ARIS and Alfabet platforms are agile, cloud-based enterprise software for BPM and enterprise architecture (EA). The ARIS platform offers process mapping and analysis; process mining; governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management; environmental, social and governance (ESG) management and insights for automation. Its robust features unite business and information technology into an integrated platform to help organizations understand and improve their operations, reduce costs, support change and transform at pace.

EY teams have deep experience in implementing ARIS, Alfabet, Cumulocity IoT and webMethods platforms. These platforms leverage common standards to support numerous clients for BPM, process mining, IoT, analytics and integration across the globe. EY teams also extensively use the ARIS platform to efficiently roll out large-scale S/4HANA implementations.

Through the EY-Software AG Alliance, organizations will have access to seamless and integrated leading-class products, deep industry insights and effective implementation services, helping them achieve their transformation goals. The EY organization is establishing a centre of excellence exclusively for Software AG products and capabilities that will have more than 200 members based out of Bengaluru, India, to create a differentiated client experience.

Netta Nyholm, EY EMEIA Enterprise Risk Leader, says:

"As the EY relationship with Software AG continues to grow, it is extremely exciting to envision the new opportunities that this expanded collaboration will help provide. The alliance will strengthen how EY teams provide end-to-end digital transformation solutions, while aiming to drive material impact for clients."

Joshua Husk, Chief Revenue Officer, Software AG, says:

"We know that our customers are facing more challenges right now than they ever have before. Our goal is to help them overcome these challenges, become more resilient and ultimately grow. We can do this by simplifying the world of connected technology, people and data for them and finding new ways — large or small — to make day-to-day operations a little bit easier, more efficient or more profitable. There's no better way to extend this mission we're on than by joining forces with the EY organization and we look forward to helping more customers together."

