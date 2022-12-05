Peakstone Expands Debt Capital Markets Practice. Barry Dunn Joins as Managing Director

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising interest rates and economic uncertainty have clients turning to Peakstone for its expertise in navigating challenging markets and executing critical capital solutions. We have been increasingly active in Debt Capital Markets transactions and are expanding our team.

Peakstone Group (PRNewsfoto/Peakstone) (PRNewswire)

Peakstone is pleased to announce that Barry Dunn has joined the firm as Managing Director. Barry previously was engaged with Peakstone in a Senior Advisor capacity and has been involved in several private equity and entrepreneurial activities over his career. Notably, Barry was a Managing Director at GTCR, where he launched the firm's Capital Markets function, pioneering the role of dedicated Capital Markets Partner in the private equity industry.

Peakstone offers the following Debt Capital Markets services:

Acquisition and growth financing – We can help secure optimal financing options for your growth strategy.

Shareholder buyouts and dividend recapitalizations – We can seek non-dilutive capital for shareholder liquidity.

Comprehensive liquidity and loan review – We will help you understand and strategize for potential risks posed by short to medium-term contractual amortization or maturity payments, covenant friction points, and floating rate exposure.

Refinancing – We will suggest and help explore refinancing options for any maturities due in the next 24 months.

Amendments, loan restructuring and distressed situations – We will help you navigate challenging situations and achieve the best available solutions for the company, lenders, and shareholders.

Peakstone has broad relationships with debt providers, including commercial banks, mezzanine funds, insurance companies, specialty credit funds, royalty lenders, BDCs, SBICs, family offices, and other lenders.

Please contact us to schedule a discussion.

Barry Dunn

Managing Director

bdunn@peakstone.com

(312) 346-7306

About Peakstone

Peakstone is a leading investment bank that specializes in mergers and acquisitions, advisory, and capital raising for middle market clients. Our team is comprised of senior investment banking professionals who have decades of experience and have executed hundreds of transactions totaling billions of dollars. For additional information, visit www.peakstone.com. To receive investment and proprietary acquisition opportunities, please register at www.peakzone.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Peakstone