Ruder Finn and PRWeek Establish Annual David Finn Award

The award will be previewed at tonight's PRWeek Hall of Fame event; the first award will be bestowed at next year's 2023 Hall of Fame event

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn and PRWeek today launched the annual David Finn Award. The award will be officially announced this evening at the 2022 PRWeek Hall of Fame event, with the first recipient named in 2023.

The David Finn PRWeek Award will honor an individual whose work reflects the ethos of PR industry pioneer and Ruder Finn founder David Finn: someone who exemplifies forward-thinking leadership and mentorship, someone who is using communications to make positive change in the world, and someone who lives by David Finn's mantra: "Just because you don't know how to do something, doesn't mean you can't".

"PRWeek Hall of Fame is one of the most beloved and prestigious industry events in the PR and communications industry," said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn. "We are thrilled to partner with PRWeek to honor individuals who embody the same pioneering qualities my father, David Finn, upheld while also commemorating his legacy as a founding father of PR and PRWeek Hall of Fame inductee."

"As the communications industry advances, it's important to recognize those who are blazing the trail toward a positive future," said Steve Barrett, VP, editorial director at PRWeek. "PRWeek is proud to introduce the David Finn Award and celebrate visionaries who, like David, are committed to raising the standard of the profession."

Nominees will be collected through submissions throughout the year, which will then be evaluated by an advisory committee of industry leaders. The first recipient of the David Finn PRWeek Award will be announced in 2023 at the PRWeek Hall of Fame event.

