CodeSignal Reports Continued Growth and Skills Evaluation Framework Adoption; Appoints Tenured Executive Peter Lu as SVP of Product

Peter Lu will lead the product team to continue to drive adoption of Skills Evaluation Frameworks and enhance product capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeSignal , the leading technical interview and assessment platform, today announced the appointment of Peter Lu as Senior Vice President of Product. In this role, Lu will be responsible for managing CodeSignal's expanding product solutions, providing strategic vision, and building the future of skills evaluations.

Having previously held positions at Google, Pegasystems, ClearForest, and Ask.com, Peter Lu brings over twenty years of experience to the role. In his most recent position as CodeSignal's VP of Customer Experience and Solutions Engineering, Peter founded CodeSignal's Skills Evaluation Lab , expanded CodeSignal's library of research-backed Skills Evaluation Frameworks , and increased overall customer satisfaction.

"Peter has played a crucial role in prioritizing relationships with our customers and enhancing their experience," says Tigran Sloyan, CEO & Co-Founder of CodeSignal. "Peter brings the strengths and knowledge needed to advance our product strategy and meet the demand of our growing customer base."

The appointment of Lu follows a successful year for the organization. With over 800,000 evaluations completed in 2022, CodeSignal's product usage shows that demand for software engineering and technical roles continues to grow. CodeSignal also saw a 51% increase in the number of Skills Evaluation Frameworks completed this year. As customers continue to adopt validated and legally defensible evaluations, it's evident that there is a growing demand for a more fair and objective approach to measuring candidate skill.

Peter Lu's role will further CodeSignal's ability to stay ahead of market needs, delivering innovative enhancements to Pre-Screen , Tech Screen , and Interview solutions.

"I am overjoyed to step into this role at such a pivotal time for CodeSignal," says Peter Lu, SVP of Product at CodeSignal. "I look forward to guiding CodeSignal into this next stage of innovation and empowering our customers to give everyone who has the right skills a fair chance in the hiring process."

About CodeSignal

CodeSignal is the leading technical interview and assessment solution, helping companies identify the right candidates with the right skills—even if they don't have the "right" profile. For far too long, companies have spent too much time sifting through all the noise produced by traditional resumes, homegrown assessments, and inconsistent interviews, when all they really want to know is how well candidates can do the job.

CodeSignal helps companies go beyond the noise with smarter assessment questions, a simpler process, and a stronger platform. Founded in 2015, CodeSignal is trusted by leading companies like Netflix, Capital One, Meta, and Dropbox.

To learn more about how customers leverage CodeSignal to consistently identify qualified candidates with research-backed and scalable assessments visit codesignal.com or follow CodeSignal on LinkedIn .

